Best multifunctional baby chairs for a peaceful mealtime with your little one

It is a well-known fact that handling a baby is no child’s play. While there are no shortcuts to raising your little one, there are simple things that can make your life around the naughty tot a bit easier. Enter the world of baby chairs. From having your baby safely seated to helping feed them without making a mess, a high chair does it all.

These multi-purpose pieces of furniture are designed to serve various functions at different stages of your child’s growth. Depending on your needs, you can invest in the best chair.

What are baby chairs?

A baby chair is specially designed for toddlers and younger babies to help you feed them with ease. With long legs to bring the little one up to your level, the chair also has a seat fixed with safety harnesses on it. The chair, thus, allows you to feed or interact with the baby with much ease.

The equipment also comes with wide legs to ensure better stability. They can also be easily folded and kept away after use.

Do babies really need chairs?

A baby chair offers you perhaps the most important thing your child needs — safety. Only a specially designed chair can help you position your baby safely and comfortably while feeding.

Additionally, it also lets you place your baby near a dining table so that you can keep an eye on it while you take your meal. Older babies can also learn to have their own solids, which you can place on the tabletop of the highchair.

Types

Baby chairs are available in a variety of sizes and are mostly multifunctional. Bath chairs, activity chairs, feeding chairs, car seats, high chairs, and toilet training chairs are some types to name.

The right time to buy

You should buy a chair if you feel it will aid you in your daily routine while taking care of your child. However, to make the most of this equipment, you need to buy it in accordance with the stage of growth your little one is in.

For instance, a baby bathing chair can be useful right from birth, but a high chair is advised for babies who can sit up on their own and have started taking in solid foods. Meanwhile, a toilet chair is recommended when you start potty training your kid.

How to choose

With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right chair for your baby can be confusing. Keep our checklist of pointers handy before you invest in one.

A five-point safety harness is ideal when you get a baby chair. In it, you get five attachment points on the chair that restrain the baby’s shoulder and waist.

Choose a baby chair with an adjustable tray. Also, make sure to choose a material that is washable since feeding fussy toddlers can be a messy affair.

Choose chairs with adjustable backrests, so that they can accommodate bottle-feeding also.

Choose height-adjustable chairs to accommodate your child comfortably as they grow.

It is safer if the chair has a crotch post that won’t make the child slip out of the high chair from underneath the tray.

Angled chair legs are suggested as they reduce the baby’s chances of tripping. Chairs with good-quality bushes ensure a better grip on the floor, and if they have wheels, make sure they come with a lock.

Chairs with adjustable footrests also help your child rest their feet and calves comfortably.

How to clean baby chairs

Vinyl or other water-proof parts of the chair can be cleaned using water and soap and left to air dry. The removable tray should be taken out and hand washed before installing it again. You can also use a dishwasher for the same.

It is ideal to opt for simpler designs without grooves or crevices where food particles are likely to get stuck. When you wash the tray, use only a baby-safe cleanser.