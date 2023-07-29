Best multifunctional baby chairs for a peaceful mealtime with your little one

It is a well-known fact that handling a baby is no child’s play. While there are no shortcuts to raising your little one, there are simple things that can make your life around the naughty tot a bit easier. Enter the world of baby chairs. From having your baby safely seated to helping feed them without making a mess, a high chair does it all.
These multi-purpose pieces of furniture are designed to serve various functions at different stages of your child’s growth. Depending on your needs, you can invest in the best chair.
What are baby chairs?
A baby chair is specially designed for toddlers and younger babies to help you feed them with ease. With long legs to bring the little one up to your level, the chair also has a seat fixed with safety harnesses on it. The chair, thus, allows you to feed or interact with the baby with much ease.
The equipment also comes with wide legs to ensure better stability. They can also be easily folded and kept away after use.
Do babies really need chairs?
A baby chair offers you perhaps the most important thing your child needs — safety. Only a specially designed chair can help you position your baby safely and comfortably while feeding.
Additionally, it also lets you place your baby near a dining table so that you can keep an eye on it while you take your meal. Older babies can also learn to have their own solids, which you can place on the tabletop of the highchair.
Types
Baby chairs are available in a variety of sizes and are mostly multifunctional. Bath chairs, activity chairs, feeding chairs, car seats, high chairs, and toilet training chairs are some types to name.
The right time to buy
You should buy a chair if you feel it will aid you in your daily routine while taking care of your child. However, to make the most of this equipment, you need to buy it in accordance with the stage of growth your little one is in.
For instance, a baby bathing chair can be useful right from birth, but a high chair is advised for babies who can sit up on their own and have started taking in solid foods. Meanwhile, a toilet chair is recommended when you start potty training your kid.
How to choose
With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right chair for your baby can be confusing. Keep our checklist of pointers handy before you invest in one.
- A five-point safety harness is ideal when you get a baby chair. In it, you get five attachment points on the chair that restrain the baby’s shoulder and waist.
- Choose a baby chair with an adjustable tray. Also, make sure to choose a material that is washable since feeding fussy toddlers can be a messy affair.
- Choose chairs with adjustable backrests, so that they can accommodate bottle-feeding also.
- Choose height-adjustable chairs to accommodate your child comfortably as they grow.
- It is safer if the chair has a crotch post that won’t make the child slip out of the high chair from underneath the tray.
- Angled chair legs are suggested as they reduce the baby’s chances of tripping. Chairs with good-quality bushes ensure a better grip on the floor, and if they have wheels, make sure they come with a lock.
- Chairs with adjustable footrests also help your child rest their feet and calves comfortably.
How to clean baby chairs
Vinyl or other water-proof parts of the chair can be cleaned using water and soap and left to air dry. The removable tray should be taken out and hand washed before installing it again. You can also use a dishwasher for the same.
It is ideal to opt for simpler designs without grooves or crevices where food particles are likely to get stuck. When you wash the tray, use only a baby-safe cleanser.
This multi-functional feeding baby chair from Joie Mimzy features a five-point safety harness. You can use the three-position recliner mode while you bottle-feed your child. The dining position can be used for feeding solid food diet once they are of age. The chair also has a retractable and removable tray. A one-hand, quick compact fold is available in the middle of the seat, which lets you keep the chair away after use.
This dining chair for kids is dishwasher safe and has unique tray storage on the back legs which gives room for storage. The tray is dishwasher-safe and the chair can also be wiped and cleaned easily.
This high chair features a six-in-one design that is ideal for growing children. The chair can be used in three different ways. It can be used as a standard high chair with a tray. Without the tray, the chair can easily be pulled up to match the height of a normal table. You can also remove the top layer to use it as a readymade table.
Besides these, you can also use this chair and table as a baby learning chair, desk chair and baby stool. The tray features a removable layer that is dishwasher safe.
The Oribel Cocoon chair features an iconic curved seat with three reclining modes that let you use the chair for your baby since infancy. The height adjustable feature lets you use this at bar height, island height, or near the dining table or couch. This chair has gliders that substitute wheels for additional stability. The seat of the chair is made of removable and washable material which makes this one preferred.
The best feature of the Baby Delight Go with Me Venture Portable Chair is that it is easy to fold, making it travel-friendly. It comes with a sitting and standing mode and can also be used by older children as a play table.
It also features a removable snack tray and sun canopy that is made with fabric that is resistant to fading, stains, and mould. The stable flared legs system and the 5-point removeable will keep your baby secure and comfortable.
This baby chair from Ingenuity can be used as a full-size high chair, booster seat and toddler chair. It also has a tray that is dishwasher-safe and also features 4 locking positions that support your baby as it grows. With a three-position recliner mode and a five-point harness for safety, this chair will make your life around your toddler a bit easy.
This chair from Quinton is a foldable multipurpose baby chair with five recline positions, seven different height levels, three footrest angles and two metal tray positions. The waterproof and antifouling leather cushion of this chair allows you to clean it easily after use. It also has a five-point harness along with an anti-climb bar and a non-slip guard to ensure the best safety of your baby.
With a sleek Scandinavian design, this multifunctional chair from Prego Duo comes with a five-point safety harness and a foldable feature which makes it very compact. It is ideal for infants aged six months to children up to four years. It is made of stainless steel and can support up to 20kg. The polyurethane leather fabric lets you wipe clean it with ease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Ideally, you can start using baby chairs when your young one is old enough to sit upright. Make sure that the baby’s neck and head are stable enough before starting to use a baby chair. In case you wish to use baby car seats or newborn bathing chairs, consult a paediatrician for expert suggestion.
Answer: The 90–90–90 rule means your child should be positioned in a way that they form a 90-degree angle at the hips, a 90-degree angle at their knees, and a 90-degree angle at their ankles when seated on the baby chair.
Answer: High chairs are pieces of furniture that come with raised seats. They often have a safety harness to secure your baby too. You can move the high chair to your normal dining table to feed your child along with the rest of the family. High chairs have a removable tray that lets your toddler start having solid foods on their own.
Answer: Baby chairs should not be used in case you notice any damage or dents or cracks on them. Ideally, you should change the baby seat within 5-10 years.
Answer: Buy a baby chair only after ensuring they have all the necessary safety features in place. Also, check if they serve multiple functions and are easy to clean. You should always check the material and manufacturer before buying one.