7 best heat guns for home improvement, art projects and more

If you’re someone who likes to take matters into your own hands when it comes to carpentry or loves DIY crafts, heat guns can be quite handy. These tools are primarily used to dry, shrink, solder, seal, cauterise, bind, shape and attach different materials. With our guide to the best heat gun machines, your toolbox can be finally complete.
What are heat guns and their uses?
A small device that emits high-temperature rays going up to 650 degrees, heat guns are useful for various household projects. This includes defrosting frozen pipes, removing old wallpaper, drying or removing paint, repairing furniture and so on. Heat guns can also be used for cooking purposes, from melting chocolate to roasting coffee beans.
Additionally, they also come in handy in crafts like candle-making, drying resin-based art and embossing.
How to use a heat gun and safety measures to follow
A heat gun machine works in a similar manner to a hair dryer. The pistol-like device draws air with fan blades and puts it through an electronic heating system, which then blows out hot wind through the nozzle. Heat air guns also come with various temperature settings to control the output of the heat flow.
However, take care while using heat guns to avoid hazards like being burned or causing a potential fire. Not keeping the device on when not in use, not obstructing the nozzle, not touching the heated nozzle, and letting the device cool down before storing it away are some ways to safely use heat guns. Also, remember to keep the tool away from flammable materials.
Types of heat guns and how to choose the best one
Get acquainted with the different types of heat guns before taking your pick.
Electric– These use electricity to power up and generate heat. They typically have a cord and must be plugged in to operate.
Gas– A gas heat gun uses liquified petroleum gas to power the heat in the device.
Industrial– These devices are heavy-duty and perfect for complex tasks in different industries like automotive and engineering.
Infrared– Instead of the typical heating system, these use infrared rays to produce high temperatures.
Depending on your requirements, choose from a medium- to heavy-duty heat gun. Compare the features, like heat and airflow settings, power and voltage specifications, size, nozzles, heat stand and durability to pick the most suitable product.
Here are the 7 best heat guns for homes in the market
A medium-duty heat gun crafted from high-quality, lightweight materials, the Steinal hot air tool is a highly durable option. With temperatures between 80 °C to 630°C to choose from, the nifty heat gun uses 2200 watts of power. It also allows adjusting the airflow rate between 150, 300 and 450 litres per minute (L/min).
The handle of the heat gun is designed for better grip, and the power cable is made of rubber with an industrial quality. Use it around the house for jobs including freezing, drying, tin plating, establishing bonded joints, and dust-free paint removal.
If you want to use your heat gun for projects that might take longer to complete, this Dewalt heat gun is perfect. It comes with an ergonomically engineered pistol grip for prolonged use. The gun uses 1800 watts of power.
You can switch between two airflows to carry out a variety of tasks ranging from stripping paint, warming up frozen water pipes to lighting barbecues.
One of the most reliable brands out there, you cannot go wrong with a Bosch heat gun. The GHG 180 model uses 2000 W power to ensure smooth running and performance. The brand runs various tests to make sure that this heat gun can continuously operate for about 500 hours, making it a very durable choice. It comes with a heat isolation cap and has an overheat protection feature that ensures your safety while using the device.
You can switch to three different temperature stages — 50 to 630°C — and adjust the airflow between 150 and 500 L/min. The heat gun can be reused after approximately 15 seconds of cooling down.
This electric heat gun is crafted in high-density plastic and metal, which makes it highly durable. The grip is ergonomically designed and the nozzle is crafted to withstand extremely high temperatures without losing its shape.
The heating tool has an airflow rate of 550 and 750 L/min, 1800 watts of power and a temperature from 50 to 550°C. The cable for the hot air gun is 2 metres long. You can easily use this for various activities like loosening nuts and bolts, removing, drying or stripping paint, melting adhesives and more.
Stanley, a subdivision of Black+Decker, is a great brand to acquire handy tools to renovate your home by yourself. For a variety of tasks, from moulding to welding, you can get the Stel670 heat gun.
To work with different types of materials, it comes with two variable heat control settings: 50–450°C and 90–600 °C. It uses 2000 watts of power and you can switch between 300 to 500 L/min of airflow.
Total offers a range of high-quality products. The TB2006 heat gun model uses 2,000 watts of power. It comes with two temperature options of 50, 380 and 570°C and airflow control settings of 300 and 500 L/min.
The heat gun is great for both light and heavy-duty jobs. It comes with four different nozzle attachments for working on various improvement jobs.
With multiple attachments and settings at the tip of your finger, the Agaro heat gun is an easy choice. It uses 2,000 watts of power and blows hot air up to 380 L/min. The heat gun can be set to variable temperatures, that is, 50 and 600 °C.
To ensure durable and prolonged use, the heat gun comes with a built-in overheat protection device.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The primary use of a heat gun is to carry out various home renovation and creative projects which require high temperatures of up to 550°C. You need to be very careful while using such a tool as it can cause serious burns if not handled with safety.
Answer: Working with a heat gun on electronics can be tricky as it must not exceed 100°C. It is best to work with alternatives like a hair dryer.
Answer: A heat gun works really well when it comes to getting rid of old wallpaper by melting the adhesive underneath.
Answer: A heat gun is a versatile and cost-effective tool for different home improvement tasks and crafts. Most of these devices have multiple temperature and airflow settings, which is helpful when working with different materials.
Answer: Typically, you can use a heat gun for about 15 to 20 minutes, after which it’s best to pause and let it cool down. However, the duration also depends on the individual hot air gun models based on their power, performance, size, and voltage specifications.
Answer: Most heat guns have a voltage between 100 to 220 V.
Answer: Heat guns can consume up to 2000 watts of power.