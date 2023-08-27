Keep it cool with these 7 premium ceiling fans in Malaysia

Different elements come together to create a well-designed home. An amalgamation of functional devices and aesthetic decor can bring your happy place to life. One such component that is a bit of both is a fan. Catering to different needs and tastes, our list of the best premium ceiling fans in Malaysia can light up your space instantly.
Before you pick out a ceiling fan, it is essential to learn about all the varieties in the market to get on with the perfect home makeover. Here are some features you should look out for to make the best purchase.
Types of ceiling fans
Standard: This regular switch-controlled device comes with typically three to four blades and a classic down-rod extending from the ceiling.
Remote control: Offering more convenience, the fan comes with a remote that allows you to switch it on and off or regulate the speed without having to move an inch. Some of these also have a timer feature.
Energy-efficient: While these use consume less power than regular fans, the speed and airflow are not affected.
Ceiling fans with lights: Useful for smaller spaces, these come with a light kit attached. Some of the illuminating attachments are removable, while others come with LED embeds. The lights can be facing upwards to highlight the ceiling or downwards to illuminate the room.
How to choose the best fan for your space
The appropriate size and height are the first factors to consider to get the best airflow and performance from a ceiling fan in Malaysia. Additionally, the design and style of the rotating arrangement should ideally complement the interiors. You can then factor in the blades’ length, pitch, material, and durability. Also, consider picking a high-quality motor with energy-efficient usage to make a sustainable choice.
Select a ceiling fan with switches, pull chains or remote controls. Additionally, search for features like timed settings, reversible blades, and changeable speed settings. Some fans also come with lighting, which is great for smaller spaces. Lastly, consider the noise level and warranty to make the best choice.
Here are the 7 best premium ceiling fans you can buy online
Get sound sleep with this ceiling fan from Panasonic. The 56-inch blades of the fan are crafted in hybrid resin and produce around 54 decibels (dB) of sound for a soothing experience. The fan is designed with a 14-pole condenser for efficiency.
You can adjust the fan speed between 102 and 196 revolutions per minute (RPM), which allows for air delivery of 215 cubic metres per minute (CMM). Lastly, the four blades of the fan measure 52 inches.
Known for offering innovative products, Kawakita Denki Kigyosha (KDK) is a dependable Japanese brand to buy fans for your home. This four-blade fan will be the perfect option to install in your living room and bedroom to get superior air circulation.
It provides sufficient air quality at 102 to 196 RPM and an airflow of 215 CMM. The fan is powered by an alternating current (AC) motor. It produces 51 dB of sound, which means you’ll have a smooth breeze in silence. The fan can be operated by a remote and set to three speeds. It’s an intelligent option, as it comes with features like an off timer and sleep mode.
Powered by an AC motor, this Khind ceiling fan is one of the best fans for small spaces. The 43-inch fan that comes with an 18-watt LED light option will be perfect for the kitchen or walk-in wardrobe space. It can also be operated with a Radio Frequency (RF) remote control.
The Khind’s five blades are crafted in Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) for the best speed and durability. With three speed controls, it consumes 80 watt of power. The fan gives an airflow of 118 to 200 CMM. You can also set it on a timer for efficient use.
This Alpha ceiling fan would be a great decor addition, with choices in caramel and walnut wood finishes. In terms of versatility, the fan has features like a remote control operation that allows you to switch to various functions like a timer, variable speed settings, forward and reverse spin directions, and sleep wind.
It comes with a DC motor and has three ABS blades. The ceiling fan consumes 38 watts of power. It measures 56 inches, which makes it appropriate for larger rooms like the living area or the master bedroom.
Backed by research and development, Deka is a trusted brand for the home. This Cronos ceiling fan is a fine example and a great option to consider for larger spaces in your house. The 56-inch fan is designed with five blades.
The fan supports five variable speed settings, comes with features like a timer, and can be controlled with a remote.
Add a smooth breeze to your room with this Rubine ceiling fan. This modern choice comes with five ABS blades with size options of 42 inches and 53 inches. The fan features an AC motor and can be controlled with a remote.
With four speed settings, it comes with a timer and colour options of matte black and oil brown.
Gogeous offers this Nordic-style ceiling fan to deck up your interiors. The solid-finish fan features an LED light that can be adjusted to three tones: white, neutral, and warm. The copper DC motor makes for quiet performance. It also provides powerful air delivery.
Featuring a heat sink hole, the fan adjusts to a reduced internal temperature, which makes the motor super durable. It can be controlled with a remote.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Crompton Energion Roverr Underlight BLDC Ceiling Fan, Havells Enticer Decorative Ceiling Fan and Atomberg Renesa+ Sleek Ceiling Fan with Remote Control are some of the ceiling fans that can be operated with a remote.
Answer: As installing a ceiling fan involves complicated wiring and manoeuvres, it is preferable to hire an experienced electrician. Additionally, this prevents risks like electric shock.
Answer: Smart ceiling fans offer several additional features and controls as compared to an usual fan, which can only be operated with a switch. Remote-controlled ceiling fans, fans with timers that switch on and off at a set time, and those that can be controlled via home automation are some examples of smart ceiling fans.
Answer: Ceiling fans produce a pleasant breeze and air conditioners offer cooling and lowers humidity. Using both at the same time is a great way to shoo away summer heat and maintain a comfortable indoor environment.
Answer: Two of the most common sizes of ceiling fans are 600 mm and 1200 mm blade sweep. For a room of around 4.65 square metres, a 600-mm ceiling fan would be suitable. A 1200-mm ceiling fan would be best for a room with an area between 6.97 and 14.85 square metres.
Answer: Ceiling fans with larger blades are typically perfect for bigger rooms. This ensures higher airflow and circulation. The smaller ones are suitable for smaller spaces like kitchens or balconies.