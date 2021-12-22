Home > Living > Cherish your loved ones with these last-minute gifts from Hermès
Cherish your loved ones with these last-minute gifts from Hermès
22 Dec 2021 08:00 AM

Puteri Yasmin Suraya
Brand and Partnerships Writer
Now that the long year has come to an end, it’s time to treat yourself and your loved ones with the gift of Hermès.

The past year has certainly had its ups and certain downs, with unprecedented hours at home yet again as the thought of vacationing beyond the country seems more like a far-fetched dream than anything. But Hermès is here to remedy that fancy for a good holiday, with a dose of whimsy in its collection of gifts.

This season, Hermès is introducing its annual festive range — and just like the ones before, it has something for everyone. From little trinkets that you can decorate your belongings with to a selection of Hermès lipsticks for beauty lovers, browse our curated list below for thoughtful and uplifting gift ideas from the Maison.

RMS carry-on suitcase in H Plume canvas and Régate bullcalf

1 /11

RMS carry-on suitcase in H Plume canvas and Régate bullcalf

With interstate travel now open, get your hands on this classically gorgeous carry-on suitcase made from a mix of the durable canvas and fine-grained bull calf.

RMS carry-on suitcase in H Plume canvas and Régate bullcalf
Apple AirTag Hermès travel tag in Barénia calfskin

2 /11

Apple AirTag Hermès travel tag in Barénia calfskin

While the Apple AirTag ensure the safety of your things, the Hermès travel tag keeps your AirTag secure and does a stylish job at it, too. Made from the rare, high-quality Barénia calfskin that’s the staple of the Hermès brand  why not cop one of these to accessorise your luggage?

Apple AirTag Hermès travel tag in Barénia calfskin
Hermesway smartphone case in Epsom calfskin

3 /11

Hermesway smartphone case in Epsom calfskin

Elevate your smartphone with the Hermesway case made from Epsom calfskin material, lightweight and embossed giving it a laminated appearance and rigid structure. With compartments all around, you can carry your essentials together with your phone, such as your AirPods, cards and emergency lip balm!

Hermesway smartphone case in Epsom calfskin
Sandal in suede goatskin

4 /11

Sandal in suede goatskin

Made from goatskin, this suede sandal is lightweight, comfortable, supple and flexible — plus, it comes in a charming pink colour.

Sandal in suede goatskin
Cuff in aluminum

5 /11

Cuff in aluminum

This season, cop yourself an Hermès gold bracelet, available in three designs — embossed with the brand’s iconic ‘H’ emblem, and with a small attached chain, as well as a thinner design with a chain.

Cuff in aluminum
Kelly Baguette bracelet in rose gold and diamonds

6 /11

Kelly Baguette bracelet in rose gold and diamonds

Another option for the accessory lover would be the Kelly Baguette bracelet, a signature piece of Hermès jewellery line in its holiday range.

Kelly Baguette bracelet in rose gold and diamonds
Cap in water-resistant cashmere cloth and calfskin

7 /11

Cap in water-resistant cashmere cloth and calfskin

Add a unique “Newsies” twist your holiday photos to make them memorable, with the Hermès cap made from braided leather.

Cap in water-resistant cashmere cloth and calfskin
Promenade au Faubourg mug in porcelain

8 /11

Promenade au Faubourg mug in porcelain

Promenade au Faubourg is an emblematic design by Nigel Peake, revealing a dreamlike world  a maze of architectural perspectives, flights of steps and wrought-iron balustrades. Available in three colourful designs, this porcelain mug is the perfect gift for those who appreciate symbolism in art.

Promenade au Faubourg mug in porcelain
Ash Wood bicycle with basket in ash wood and bullcalf

9 /11

Ash Wood bicycle with basket in ash wood and bullcalf

Classic, “grandma chic” and functional — the Hèrmes maison brings you an elegant and fashionable way to travel during this festive period.

Ash Wood bicycle with basket in ash wood and bullcalf
Rouge Hermès limited edition Orange Brûlé

10 /11

Rouge Hermès limited edition Orange Brûlé

The limited edition Rouge Hermes Autumn-Winter 2021 collection consists of three shades of lipstick designed by Pierre Hardy and inspired by the captivating ambiance of a night of dreams. The Orange Brûlé is a smoldering orange and, like a harvest moon, gives off a tawny glow in the depths of night.

Rouge Hermès limited edition Orange Brûlé
H24 eau de toilette for men

11 /11

H24 eau de toilette for men

Launched in 2021 and crafted by Christine Nagel, H24 by Hermès is a Aromatic Green fragrance for men that is accentuated by strong metallic and aromatic notes, with hints of clary sage, narcissus and palisander rosewood.

H24 eau de toilette for men
Hermès Gift Ideas Gift Guide Christmas Gift Ideas
Yasmin has a deep love for literature and poetry. When she’s not busy writing or out café-hopping, she enjoys binge-watching period romances, (badly) belting out show tunes, and curating Spotify playlists to match her mood for the week.

