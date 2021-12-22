Cherish your loved ones with these last-minute gifts from Hermès

Now that the long year has come to an end, it’s time to treat yourself and your loved ones with the gift of Hermès.
The past year has certainly had its ups and certain downs, with unprecedented hours at home yet again as the thought of vacationing beyond the country seems more like a far-fetched dream than anything. But Hermès is here to remedy that fancy for a good holiday, with a dose of whimsy in its collection of gifts.
This season, Hermès is introducing its annual festive range — and just like the ones before, it has something for everyone. From little trinkets that you can decorate your belongings with to a selection of Hermès lipsticks for beauty lovers, browse our curated list below for thoughtful and uplifting gift ideas from the Maison.
- RMS carry-on suitcase in H Plume canvas and Régate bullcalf
- Apple AirTag Hermès travel tag in Barénia calfskin
- Hermesway smartphone case in Epsom calfskin
- Sandal in suede goatskin
- Cuff in aluminum
- Kelly Baguette bracelet in rose gold and diamonds
- Cap in water-resistant cashmere cloth and calfskin
- Promenade au Faubourg mug in porcelain
- Ash Wood bicycle with basket in ash wood and bullcalf
- Rouge Hermès limited edition Orange Brûlé
- H24 eau de toilette for men
While the Apple AirTag ensure the safety of your things, the Hermès travel tag keeps your AirTag secure and does a stylish job at it, too. Made from the rare, high-quality Barénia calfskin that’s the staple of the Hermès brand — why not cop one of these to accessorise your luggage?
Elevate your smartphone with the Hermesway case made from Epsom calfskin material, lightweight and embossed giving it a laminated appearance and rigid structure. With compartments all around, you can carry your essentials together with your phone, such as your AirPods, cards and emergency lip balm!
Promenade au Faubourg is an emblematic design by Nigel Peake, revealing a dreamlike world — a maze of architectural perspectives, flights of steps and wrought-iron balustrades. Available in three colourful designs, this porcelain mug is the perfect gift for those who appreciate symbolism in art.
The limited edition Rouge Hermes Autumn-Winter 2021 collection consists of three shades of lipstick designed by Pierre Hardy and inspired by the captivating ambiance of a night of dreams. The Orange Brûlé is a smoldering orange and, like a harvest moon, gives off a tawny glow in the depths of night.