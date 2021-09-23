A sneak peek of Space Furniture’s latest collections at Milan Furniture Fair

Get an exclusive look at some of the new products set to arrive at Space Furniture this October.

The Super Salone, as part of the annual Salone del Mobile, was held earlier this month — which means we got to check out the latest furniture collections on display, specially curated by architect Stefano Boeri. The exhibition was staged as a ‘library of design’, featuring a custom made wall system where brands could showcase their best work from the past year and a half. Check out the range of collections from the Super Salone below.

Acerbis – Remasters Collection

Since its inception in 1870, Acerbis has introduced cutting-edge industrial production and collaborations with Italy’s most trailblazing designers by the 1960s under Lodovico Acerbis. In the showroom, Acerbis reveals its Italian legacy as reimagined for today with new proportions, new colors, and new materials. From the ingeniously functional Florian folding side table to the practical Serenissimo and Creso tables, Acerbis shows that it adapts to modern living for the contemporary home.

arflex

With its bold design and striking combination of fabrics and colours, the Banah sofa was born as a personal tribute to the long and rewarding collaboration between Luca Nichetto and arflex. The Bel Air is arflex’s effort to create a series of sofas with an uncomplicated, understated elegance that still communicates a quintessentially Italian ‘Optimistic Modernism’. Within the sofa collections, the unmistakable design makes Marenco sofa a must-have in contemporary furniture, with large rounded cushions and combined strength and comfort.

The Goya collection is made up of the lounge table and lounge dining, characterised by round marble or wooden top and perfectly suited to both home and hospitality. Supplì, designed by Luca Nichetto, is an elegant armchair with soft and sinuous curves that exude warmth and embody relaxation.

For the architectural design of the ‘Threshold’ screen series, Neri&Hu offers a free-standing partition that plays with structure, materiality, and dimensionality. Infilled with materials such as mirror, rattan and corrugated glass, the screen goes well beyond just a privacy layer. The Tokio sofa also utilises architectural geometry by redefining proportions — softly sculpted and without any sharp corners, the sofa is also raised just over the floor plane to give it a floating appearance.

B&B Italia

Within the B&B Italia collections, glamour meets contemporary in the Allure O’ and Flair O’. Experience domestic luxury and reinterpreted charm with the Allure O’ table, available with a square or rectangular top and bevelled edges, creating a level of harmony that can guarantee structural and visual stability. Along with the Allure O’ table comes the chair Flair O’ that matches it perfectly. Complete with a padded seat for ultimate comfort, the Flair O’ is designed with an accentuated tilt of the backrest and enveloping shape that helps you relax.

Speaking of relaxation, the Harbor Laidback is a versatile and innovative armchair that redefines the concept altogether, giving you full control of backrest and armrests, making it the perfect piece to combine with a cosy matching footrest and a round ottoman with removable wood tray. Also refreshed in the collections is the Awa coffee table range, providing a great shelf top for either work or relaxation — the ideal complement to the Harbor Laidback. Sir Vito, a multi-purpose small table designed by Studio Kairos, is a convenient piece for any room or function with its rounded shapes, variable height and small extractable tray that it can be equipped with.

The Noonu collection, made up of a sofa system of four basic elements — a square, a rectangle, a piano-shaped base with a welcoming curve in the backrest, and a “sail” element with a generous, rounded volume at the front — invokes the theme of islands. The Noonu appears to almost float, suspended in mid-air to form a fully-fledged archipelago of options.

Baxter

Baxter’s 2021 collection takes inspiration from art, fashion, design and architecture across the decades. From the gorgeous Clara modular sofa, made up of ‘voids’ and ‘solids’ to create the aesthetic of a “broken up” living room, to the Barret, an armchair inspired by the shapes of the 70s with a rigid polymer shell and leather upholstery in soft curled leather, it’s clear that the theme this year started from an idea of ​​maximum comfort and an enveloping and soft design.

The full range of collections is set to arrive in store at Space Furniture Malaysia from October 2021.