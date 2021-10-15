Deepavali 2021: 6 unmissable décor items to spruce up your abode

Deepavali 2021 is just around the corner.
If the mood on January 1 is “New Year, New Me”, then on Deepavali or as per the Hindu lunar calendar it is, ”New Year, New Home”. It’s that time of the year again where we like to spruce up our home with some eclectic and exciting home décor finds.
For Deepavali 2021, we found some great pieces – from cushions to bathroom accessories that promise freshness to your home. Home décor pieces that will look good any time of the year is the theme of this curation. These pieces make a statement without standing out or looking misplaced in any home – minimalist or maximalist. After all, intimate card parties, visits by closed ones and general revelry is the theme for this year, so make sure your humble abode is as new as ever.
Deepavali is the season of sweets, and we are always game to binge on a variety of mithai. Inspired by the diamond shape of Kaju Katli (barfi) are these hand embroidered mirrorwork cushions by Rihaa. These handspun and handwoven organic Kala cotton cushions are made by the women of the Rabari community of Kutch.
If you’re looking for a minimalistic decor addition to your home, then Project 810’s side table with the Renga pattern fits the bill. Use it as a side table to hold your cocktail or ashtray.
Candles are the perfect mood enhancer for any home. Ask any interior specialist and they will share their approval of this easy home decor item. With a vast variety on offer, we are gravitating towards the Casa Pop elephant figurine candle with a handle carved design in pink. The intricate pattern and the traditional motif is the perfect addition to a home for the festival of lights.
The lord of success, knowledge and prosperity — a Ganesha figurine is a mandatory addition to any home for Diwali. So, why not make him the centre of all attention with this handblown glass figurine from Klove Studio. The hues of red, pale orange and green add warmth to your home.
Relatives dropping for a cup of tea is a given at this time of the year. So keep your tea sets stylish with the Kaunteya Dasara Tea Pot, Creamer and Sugar Pot set. Crafted in fine bone china, hand-decorated with hues of blue and floral motifs inspired by the interiors of Mysore Palace, the piece is highlighted with 24-karat gold.
The easiest way to upgrade an old sofa is with a stylish throw. The Live Linen Herringbone Throw is made from pure linen that ensures you feel warm in the chilliest of winters. Soft and smooth with a modern herringbone weave it’s a great gift as well.
