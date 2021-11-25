From trinkets to bone China: 7 Christmas home décor ideas to herald in the festive spirit

Christmas home décor might cost a bomb if self-restraint isn’t your strong suit.

Unwrap the Christmas tree, dress it up with shiny baubles and light up some scented candles, because it is that time of the year. Herald in the festive spirit by transforming your home with the right touches and palette. Before you moonlight as interior designer, merchandising manager and chronic shopaholic all-in-one, you might want to contemplate on several things.

Do you want a live Christmas tree? How tall do you envision it? Do you have space for it? What do you intend to do with it once the festive season blows over? What trinkets are you gravitated to? What colour or shape should they be? How generous is your budget? Are you doing this for self-gratification or to impress visiting friends and neighbours? Once you have thought that through, it’s time to fish out a credit card because we have curated all the things you will need for an awe-inspiring Christmas home décor.

From budget to ostentatious, the best Christmas home décor ideas for 2021: