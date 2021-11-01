Get your hands on Space Furniture’s collections at their Year End Sale

Save up to 60% on the furniture collections at Space Furniture’s Year End Sale 2021.

As one of the first designer furniture stores to open in Kuala Lumpur, the interiors of Space Furniture have been curated to inspire you but also easily plan the best way to enliven the ambience of your home. You’ll be able to find some of the best and most luxurious pieces — most of which consist of bright colours and cutting-edge design, a running theme through the latest collections — in their showroom in Bangsar.

With Space Furniture’s Year End Sale, you’ll be able to save up to 60% on the collections, which include leading designer brands like Arflex, B&B Italia, Maxalto, Poliform, SP01 and more. Check out the range of collections on sale at Space Furniture below.

B&B Italia – Charles Sofa

The Charles sofa is one of B&B Italia’s enduring and bestselling designs, offering a formal elegance that goes beyond the current times. The sofa comes with a broad selection of elements that give flexibility for any interior, combined with a high level of comfort.

(original price RM 66,650 / now RM 33,325)

Living Divani – Extrasoft sofa

Designed by Piero Lissoni, the Extrasoft sofa uses geometric blocks to create a sofa landscape where backrests of differing heights shape borders between different zones. The overstitched seams can accentuate the sofa’s geometric foundation and undulating form, or be matched to fabric for a more subtle result.

(original price RM 82,040 / now RM 57,428)

Arper – Catifa 46 Chair

With the same sleek profile as the ‘little sister’ model Catifa 53, Catifa 46 exudes a crisp, casual efficiency that’s designed for contract use and spaces that require a slightly smaller scale. Extremely flexible, the Catifa 46 chair comes in a range of colours, finishes, bases and accessories made to customise and accommodate an array of applications without altering its essential character.

(original price RM 1,505 / now RM 678)

Maxalto – Recipio Small Table

The Recipio ‘14 is a series of round and rectangular small tables that vary in size, and are available in unique finishes with sophisticated hues. What really makes the series stand out is the rounded, tray-shaped top. The series also includes a night table, a console table, a writing desk and a dining table to keep your ensemble cohesive.

(original price RM 15,190 / now RM 6,076)

Space Furniture’s Year End Sale will be held in-store at their showroom in Bangsar until 14 November 2021. To ensure the safety and a comfortable shopping experience, a maximum capacity of 10 people will be allowed into the showroom at any one time, and only fully vaccinated customers will be allowed entry.

For more information, visit the Space Furniture website.