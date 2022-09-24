KING excels at the Good Design Awards 2022

The recent Good Design Awards 2022 has concluded with KING bagging three awards in the Product Design category for Kato Sofa, the King Cove Sun Lounge, and Quay Dining Table.

“I continuously seek to find new and innovative ways to create designs that enhance our lives and it’s great to be recognised for this achievement in design excellence,” opens Tanya Rechberger, Senior Designer and Continual Improvement Manager at KING.

The Kato Sofa, designed in partnership with Rechberger and Founder David King has won the Good Design Awards 2022 in the Product Design category. Described by the jury as “a contemporary modular style incorporating wonderful functional benefits and tech features such as wireless charge, power, lighting and storage”, the Kato Sofa offers superior convenience and flexibility for a home of busy urbanites.

The second award goes to the KING Cove Sun Lounge, a direct response to the popularity of outdoor living spaces during the global pandemic The design makes way for these new lifestyle trends, where people have shifted into placing more focus on outdoor spaces and the time they spend outdoors. Senior Designer Alinta who conceptualised the KING Cove Sun Lounge presses on the importance of a people-centric ethos in her winning design.

The Quay Dining Table is the third product from the KING collection to be recognised. Alinta says: “For Quay, we offered the option for a ceramic finish and our KingCote frame to give choice to really create that seamless indoor-outdoor living space our customers desire. And the extension tables provide flexibility to cater to larger groups” This is also in response to the laid-back Australian lifestyle and their love for entertaining, which is similar to the vibes here in Malaysia.

Having added these three awards into a host of recognitions over the years, KING continues to find new inspirations and explore lifestyle trends with a key goal — to translate good design to a diverse global market across the world.

All images from KING