Protect the environment while you sleep with Sunday Bedding sustainable bed linens

Making the earth a better place one bed linen at a time.

Just a quick Google search on how to help the environment garners plenty of results. It’s often something related to recycling, banning the usage of one-time plastics and so forth. But what if, we say there’s a way for you to help the ecosystem by choosing how you sleep at night. Sunday Bedding’s luxurious range of bed linens is designed for a good night’s sleep with its ethical and sustainable practice.

Hailed from Singapore, Sunday Bedding‘s key focus is delivering the best sleeping experience right to your doorstep. These well-made and well-priced bed linens are practically for anyone who believes sleep is an understated luxury. More people are now investing in creating the ultimate escape at home as the outside world remains uncertain; a safe sanctuary that you can completely relax in. Sunday Bedding’s founders, Alex Fan & Clara Teo truly understood that notion, hence why they’ve decided to step in and help create that type of space.

“Sunday Bedding is created as an idea to dispel the myths around bedsheets. It’s the solution to all that frustration and to bridge the disconnect between individual sleeping habits and the wealth of bedding options available,” says Clara Teo.

Sunday Bedding is committed to producing ethically and sustainably by using bamboo and linen for bed sheets. This move will be able to slowly decrease the world’s reliance on cotton and polyester and encourages textile diversity. The company only works with certified textile factories in China and Turkey. The Singaporean company’s bedding factory is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by seven to eight percent every year and all water released from its production process is completely potable.

Read on to find out more about the brand and its ethical and sustainable commitments to the environment.