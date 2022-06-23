The luxury brands featured at Salone del Mobile 2022

Many luxury brands including Dior and Louis Vuitton have taken part in Salone del Mobile 2022 in Milan, Italy; each showcasing one-of-a-kind furnishings and designs.

Since its inception in 1961, the Salone Internazionale del Mobile has been the global event promoting design and furnishing. This year, Salone del Mobile (the 60th edition) returned as a live event once again — featuring 2,175 brands from 7 June to 12 June. The 2022 edition also saw Salone del Mobile paying tribute to 12 companies such as Gervasoni, Flexform, Medea 1905, Molteni, Turri, and Visionnaire. These brands have grown with the event since its inaugural launch.

With sustainability at the core of this year’s theme, brands set out to bring to life concrete magic. Here are the special creations that some luxury brands have presented at Salone del Mobile 2022.

Dior

At Salone del Mobile 2022, Dior Maison has collaborated with French designer Philippe Starck on a reinvention of the legendary Medallion Chair. Shown in Palazzo Citterio in Milan from 7 June to 12 June, the special creation, called Miss Dior, is inspired by the iconic chair that’s a quintessential symbol of the Louis XVI style.

Clean lines and lightness encapsulate the Miss Dior Chairs, with aluminium picked due to its durability and nobility. The Miss Dior Medallion chairs were presented in three forms: without armrest, with one armrest, and with two armrests. A refined and theatrical staging showcased these chairs made in polished or satined black chrome, pink copper, or gold. Towards the end of the year, these exclusive pieces will be displayed in selected Dior boutiques.

Bentley

Blending unique materials, architectural shapes, and futuristic compositions, Bentley Home’s latest collection of indoor furnitures was presented at Salone del Mobile 2022 in Milan. Named after the landscape that overlooks the Irish Sea, the Galloway Sofa, Bench, and Chaise Longue are customisable pieces combining power and fluidity.

Elements of Bentley’s interior car cabins are also reflected in the frame of the pieces — three layers of wood veneers in Warm Grey Fiddleback Sycamore, Burr Walnut Briarroot, or Smoked Liquidambar. The Helston Coffee Table is also a new addition to this year’s collection; available in two sizes. Looking for the perfect top? Marble, leather, or wood are presented as options.

For the 2022 collection, Bentley Home showcased a plethora of elegant and intricate designs. They include the Havergate Cabinet, the Ryde Ottoman, new Ramsey lightning pieces, and a new Stirling mirror. To add to that wow factor, Bentley has also created its first outdoor furniture collection, Solstice.

Louis Vuitton

In conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the brand’s Objets Nomades collection this year, Louis Vuitton marked the milestone by presenting at Salone del Mobile 2022. This year, the venue at the heart of it all is a two-storey space in Garage Traversi in Milan.

For Salone del Mobile, the French maison unveiled its latest collection — with designs by Atelier Oï, Raw Edges, and the Campana Brothers. In addition, a selection of pieces created by various designers for Louis Vuitton over the past decade was also on display; amounting to over 60 pieces of nomadic architecture at the Salone.

Swiss design studio Atelier Oï introduced three new pieces this year: the Belt Lounge Chair, Belt Bar Stool, and Belt Side Stool. Fernando and Humberto Campana designed a four-seater version of the brothers’ own modular sofa, Bomboca. Next, indoor and outdoor versions of the Cosmic Table were created by Raw Edges. Brightly coloured Louis Vuitton leather encapsulates the carbon-fibre base of the table.

Loewe

During Salone del Mobile 2022, Creative Director Jonathan Anderson hosted a cocktail party at Milan’s Palazzo Isimbardi — celebrating the launch of Weave, Restore, Renew.

Loewe’s newest project is an exploration of woven craft and ancient techniques. Revolving around the idea of giving new life to possible forgotten or discarded objects, this is Loewe’s sixth instalment at Salone del Mobile. For ‘Weave, Renew, Restore’, Loewe looked at traditional crafts from Spain and beyond, including the Coroza tradition of Galician straw-weaving and Jiseung, a Korean paper-weaving technique.

Artisans like Idoia Cuesta, Belén Martínez, Santiago Besteiro, and Juan Manuel Marcilla took charge of renewing 240 baskets (of all shapes and functions) from all over the world. Paper also features prominently this year with a series of jars created by Young Soon Lee, Loewe Foundation Craft Prize Finalist in 2019. To make household objects, finely weaving strings of paper were utilised with the Korean jiseung technique.

Moooi

During Salone del Mobile 2022, Moooi presented a multi-sensory exhibition. Envisioned by LG OLED, Moooi’s presentation combines technology, lifestyle, and design. The display includes three new colours for the Hortensia Armchair by Andrés Reisinger and Júlia Esqué, as well as new signature Moooi carpets designed by entities such as Front, Christina Celestino, Kit Miles, and Sjoerd Vroonland.

Speaking about Christina Celestino, the Milanese designer has also created a brand new Aldora Sofa for Moooi — with a unique sculptural backrest. In addition, Swedish design collective, Front, partnered with Moooi during Salone del Mobile this year on Serpentine Light; an airy suspension lamp.

Kartell.

Kartell. (yes, with a dot) presented a wide selection of combinations and variants at this year’s Salone del Mobile — including PAPÀ, an archetypal chair designed by Philippe Starck. Made from recycled material, the one-of-a-kind creation is available in blue, green, yellow, black, and white variants.

This year, Kartell. also partnered with Ferruccio Laviani on TEA, an abstract-shaped lamp made from recycled thermoplastic technopolymer. The TEA lamp comes in grey-brown, terracotta, anthracite, and white. Sustainability is major component in Kartell.’s creations for Salone del Mobile this year. In addition, the Eleganza NIA and Eleganza ELA —both upholstered armchairs — are presented in melange or faux leather. The timeless chairs combine discreet charm with elegance.

Salone del Mobile will be returning for its 61st edition in Milan in April 2023. It’d be exciting to see what designs and creations will be presented next year.

For more information about Salone del Mobile, visit this website.