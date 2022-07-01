Scha Alyahya and Awal Ashaari on tips to keep your home child-friendly

LSA Digital Cover stars, Scha Alyahya and Awal Ashaari share a few pointers on how parents can keep the home kid-friendly.

How to make sure you have a home that’s safe for children, you asked? Lucky for you, we have LSA Digital Cover stars, Scha Alyahya and Awal Ashaari to offer their tips and advice on keeping a home as child-friendly as possible. The celebrity couple are seasoned parents to two daughters, Lara Alana (born in 2014) and Lila Amina (born in 2021). Both daughters also happen to be Instagram sensations in their own rights with 4 million and 194k followers on their platforms respectively.

Cover edges with styrofoam

“To have a child-proof home, you have to sacrifice on aesthetics,” Awal says with a witty smile. Covering edges of furniture with styrofoam might affect the way your house looks but “it’s better to be safe than sorry”. For Scha and Awal, it also helps that their older daughter, Lara, is like their “own security guard’ with the way she looks after and looks out for her little sister.

Lock your windows

While some children prefer staying still, we also know that many are curious little beings. Scha stresses: “It’s very important to lock your windows”. This is especially true if you’re staying in high-rise buildings. Children might be adventurous, but parents can never be too cautious!

Keep chemicals out of reach

Chemicals here may include medicine, cleaning products, and household chemicals. If possible, keep these items high up where the children cannot access or have them locked up safely. Ensuring that toxic substances and choking hazards are kept out of reach from the kids can prevent unwanted household accidents.

Install a CCTV to monitor

To make sure they can keep watch on Lara and Lila at all times, Scha and Awal have installed monitors in their daughters’ rooms. Some things to consider when considering your monitors include heat and humidity sensors, high-resolution feed, and two-way audio.

(All images from Tuva Mathilde Løland/Unsplash, Reimond de Zuñiga/Unsplash, and @schaalyahya)