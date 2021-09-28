25 thoughts we had while watching ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix

Without a doubt, you’re probably thinking the same thing when watching Netflix’s latest series Squid Game.

Squid Game is everywhere right now. It’s the show that everyone’s talking about. It’s the show that everyone’s thinking about. It’s everywhere.

If you’ve watched the show and you’re still wrapping your head around it, know that you’re not alone. This thought-provoking nine-episode series had us on the edge of our seats, our jaws on the floor, and never-ending speculations of what’s coming next. Although sometimes we were spot-on with our conjectures, other times we were just as clueless as the players were. To put it in a nutshell, this must-watch show is full of surprises.

With a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.3/10 on IMDb, this ten-day-old Netflix K-drama is currently #1 on the ‘Top 10 in Malaysia Today’ and has topped the global Netflix chart, and for good reason.

If you’re planning to watch this action-adventure binge-worthy K-drama, this is our advice to you. If you cannot binge-watch this show in one sitting, then don’t watch it until you can. Trust us, this is a show where the ‘next episode’ button is clicked within milliseconds.

Here are 25 thoughts we had while watching Squid Game.

Warning: spoilers ahead

I wish I was Korean so I could better understand and anticipate these games. Player 001 needs a hug. I hope the players know when the masked people say ‘eliminated’, they mean ‘dead’. Seems like the Money Heist jumpsuits have made it all the way to K-dramas.

Damn, this ‘Red Light, Green Light’ girl is freaky as hell. No, no, no! Stop running! They’re just going to shoot you! This ‘Red Light, Green Light’ perfectly resembles the pandemic situation. Was the front man’s attire inspired by Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2021 outfit? The pastel dollhouse-like expanse is extremely Instagrammable.

The pastel dollhouse-like expanse is extremely bizarre. The grandpa is definitely going to vote for the game to go on. Or not. Okay, so the masked people are monsters, but at least they’re democratic. The curly-haired woman is crazy but she’s also pure entertainment. Even splattered with blood, these sets are groovy. These players need a shower. Desperately. Kang Sae-byeok is going to be the last woman standing. She’s winning the money.

This Post Malone wannabe needs to die. Player 001 needs more hugs. Poor Ali. Sang-Woo is a diabolical genius. Can’t get attached to any of the characters since they’re all going to die anyway. WHAT?! Uh, did NOT see that coming. Player 001 definitely does NOT need nor deserves a hug. So, when is season two out?

If you thoroughly enjoyed watching Squid Game, we suggest you watch these shows and movies (if you haven’t already): Nerve, Alice in Borderland, Hunger Games, Battle Royale.

[Image credit: Netflix]

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok