11 new shows to look forward to on Apple TV+ for 2023

Apple TV+ has had an outstanding 2022 with shows such as Pachinko, Severance and Shining Girls winning the approval of audiences and critics around the world. In 2023, Apple TV+ is ready with a line-up of new and returning shows that fans in Singapore can look forward to.

It is noteworthy that Apple TV+ has earned its place in a market dominated by major streaming networks like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with the exceptionally high quality of its content.

Ted Lasso, one of the most critically acclaimed shows on television, has won seven Primetime Emmy Awards including two for Outstanding Comedy Series. The series is set to return for a third season in Spring 2023.

Pachinko, a series based on the 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee about a Korean immigrant family across generations, bagged the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Series in 2023.

Apple TV+ expanding on more critically acclaimed content in 2023

As the Apple TV+ slate continues to expand in Singapore with more shows, television viewers are eager to see more of such shows. And it appears that the streaming network is ready to deliver.

A slew of exciting titles, both returning and new, were announced by the platform at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association (TCA) event on 18 January 2023. The announcement came a day after Netflix revealed a list of Korean content for 2023.

The slate begins with a new series, Shrinking, starring Jason Segel as a grieving therapist. The show also stars Harrison Ford and Christa Miller among other stars.

Among the other new shows are Hello Tomorrow!, Dear Edward, The Big Door Prize, City on Fire, and The Last Thing He Told Me — straddling everything from comedy genre to thriller.

Among the acclaimed shows returning for a new season are Swagger and Schmigadoon.

Swagger is based on NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences in youth basketball. Apple TV+ revealed the first look at the eight-episode season 2 at the 2023 TCA.

On the other hand, the principal characters of Schmigadoon return for a second season to the fantastical world of the ’60s and ’70s musicals named Schmicago. The show won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2022 for co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, who will bring new and original numbers for the second season.

Apart from the usual shows, Apple TV+ is also adding The Reluctant Traveller to its impressive list of docuseries which includes Super League: The War for Football, Prehistoric Planet, Home and The Line among others.

The Reluctant Traveller will be hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy.

Complete list of shows coming to Apple TV+ Singapore in 2023

Shrinking

Starring: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell

Release date: 27 January

Swagger

Starring: O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Orlando Jones, and Shannon Brown

Release date: June 2023

Number of seasons: 2

Dear Edward

Starring: Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, and Colin O’Brien

Release date: 3 February

Hello Tomorrow!

Starring: Billy Crudup, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Jacki Weaver

Release date: 17 February

The Reluctant Traveller

Hosted by: Eugene Levy

Release date: 24 February

Extrapolations

Starring: Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, Eiza González, Forest Whitaker, Adarsh Gourav, Marion Cotillard

Release date: 17 March

Schmigadoon!

Starring: Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess, and Patrick Page

Release date: 7 April

Number of seasons: 2

The Last Thing He Told Me

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, and John Harlan Kim

Release date: 14 April

The Afterparty

Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho, and Ken Jeong

Release date: 28 April

Number of seasons: 2

City on Fire

Starring: Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, and John Cameron Mitchell

Release date: 12 May

The Big Door Prize

Starring: Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas, Djouliet Amara

Release date: Spring 2023

(Main and Featured images: Apple TV+)