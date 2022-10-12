11 best Chinese period dramas to watch this weekend

Chinese period dramas are one of our favourite genres of shows to watch.

To be honest, the lines get a little blurred with the many different sub-genres. For clarity, we’re including wuxia (martial arts) and xianxia (fantasy) into the period drama genre, just because if we’re immersing ourselves into a world of billowing dresses and unnaturally long hair, then we might as well go all out here.

There are many reasons why we love it — besides a compelling love story, there are themes of politics, backstabbing, loyalty, and tons of action-packed warring scenes that keep us on an emotional roller coaster at all times. Plus, it always helps that the characters are usually dressed in stunning outfits too. K-dramas might offer all these and more, but there’s something refreshing about watching a drama unfold in a setting that’s not Seoul or a palace in the Joseon Dynasty.

You’ll have to get started yourself to see why we’re hooked, and to help you along your binge-watching journey, we’ve listed 11 of our picks you can stream this weekend. Read on for the full list.

The best Chinese period dramas to get hooked on this weekend:

