7 new Korean dramas to binge-watch in February 2023

With 2023 beginning with extremely well-made K-shows, binge-watching new Korean dramas has become more addictive than ever. Bringing some of the best big-budget fantasy, historical, romantic and twisted survival tales into motion, the Korean drama world proves the enormous popularity of Korean pop culture and entertainment — their success being a validation of the unstoppable Hallyu wave.
So much so that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently revealed “a four-year plan to spend a total of 4.8 trillion won ($3.66 billion) in financially supporting the production of streaming content,” as per The Korea Herald.
Not to forget, Squid Game season 1 still holds the position for being the most-watched Netflix show of all time (1.65 billion hours). Undoubtedly, the ‘K’ prefix in K-dramas is here to win and is already making its mark this year.
While January gave fans heartwarming K-dramas such as Brain Cooperation, Can We Be Strangers, Payback, Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist (season 2) and Crash Course in Romance, the Korean drama fever is surely getting higher and more diverse in the upcoming month. From revengeful love saga Call It Love, historical mystery drama Our Blooming Youth, romantic comedy Love To Hate You, to the action-packed thriller Big Bet 2, a promising lineup of upcoming Korean dramas are all set to premiere in February 2023.
With A-list stars such as Choi Min-sik (I Saw The Devil), Park Hyung-sik (The Heirs), Go Bo-gyeol (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God), Cha Eun-woo (True Beauty) and Kim min-kyu (Business Proposal) ready to create their small-screen magic once again, the new Korean dramas in 2023 offer something for everyone. Want to know more about the shows you should keep on your radar in February? Well, we have you covered.
Hero and featured image: Courtesy Disneypluskr/Instagram
Take a look at the new Korean dramas releasing in February 2023
Directed by: Lee Jong-jae
Cast: Park Hyung-sik, Jeon So-nee, Pyo Ye-jin, Yoon Jong-seok and Lee Tae-sun
Release date: 6 February
Episodes: 20
Synopsis: This historical romance follows Crown Prince Lee Hwan (Park), who is suffering from a mysterious curse. His fate takes a turn when a woman named Min Jae-yi (Jeon), accused of murdering her family members, decides to save him from the curse. Romance ensues gradually as the crown prince protects her from the false accusations.
(Image: Courtesy CJndrama/Twitter)
Directed by: Kim Jeong-kwon and Choi Soo-young
Cast: Kim Ok-vin, Yoo Teo, Kim Ji-hun and Go Won-hee
Release Date: 10 February
Episodes: To be announced
Synopsis: One of the most-awaited Netflix Korean dramas to be released in February 2023, this romantic comedy follows the story of an attorney whose highly competitive attitude is challenged when she is forced to date a popular actor who has trust issues with women.
(Image: Courtesy NetflixID/Twitter)
Directed by: Lee So-yoon and Park So-yeon
Cast: Kim Min-kyu, Go Bo-gyeol and Lee Jang-woo
Release date: 15 February
Episodes: 12
Synopsis: This upcoming fantasy tvN show revolves around an agent of god, High Priest Rembrary (Kim), who suddenly wakes up one day to find himself in the body of a member of an unsuccessful idol group Wild Animal. Chaos ensues when Kim Dal (Go), the fan of the idol, becomes the manager of the group to find out the truth behind her favourite idol who claims to be High Priest Rembrary.
About the show: Based on a webtoon of the same name by Shin Hwa-jin, the k-drama definitely looks like one of the best K-dramas releasing in February.
(Image: Courtesy CJndrama/Twitter)
Directed by: Kang Yoon-sung and Nam Ki-hoon
Cast: Choi Min-sik, Son Suk-ku and Lee Dong-hwi
Release date: 15 February
Episodes: 8
Synopsis: In season 2 of this Disney+ original series, Cha Mu-sik (Choi), the legendary king of the casino in the Philippines, faces a new crisis. This is in addition to dealing with the charges of three unknown murders and the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation).
(Image: Courtesy Disneypluskr/Instagram)
Directed by: Lee Dan
Cast: Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin and Bae Yoo-ram
Release date: 17 February
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: The crime thriller follows the mission of a team called ‘Rainbow Taxi’ led by Kim Do-gi (Lee), that seeks revenge and delivers justice to the victims who are snubbed by the law.
About the show: It’s based on the webtoon The Deluxe Taxi by Carlos and Keukeu Jae-jin
(Image: Courtesy Screenshot/ Taxi Driver 2/Viu_Ph/Twitter)
Directed by: Lee Kwang-young
Cast: Kim Young-kwang and Lee Sung-kyoung
Release date: 22 February
Episodes: 16
Synopsis: The story follows Sim Woo-joo (Lee) who loses her father after discovering his infidelity. Heartbreak doesn’t end here for her. Soon after, she is kicked out of her house by her father’s mistress. Finally Woo-joo decides to embark on the road to revenge, however falling in love with the son of her enemy Han Dong-jin (Kim) doesn’t make things easy for her.
About the show: With the ongoing hype, Call It Love seems to be one of the best Korean dramas to be launching on Disney plus in February 2023. The very popular Kim Ga-eun and Kim Ji-yeon serve as screenplay writers for the drama.
(Image: Courtesy Disneypluskr/Instagram)
Directed by: Bae Jong
Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee and Cha Eun-woo
Release date: 24 February
Episodes: 6
Synopsis: After being banished to Jeju Island by her father, Won Mi-ho (Lee) gets entangled in a supernatural mayhem. Meanwhile an intriguing ghost hunter vows to protect her.
About the show: This is one of the rare k-dramas coming in February 2023 that is based on a webtoon (of the same name) written by Yoon In-wan and illustrated by Yang Kyung Il.
(Image: Courtesy primevideoid/Twitter)