Black Panther movies to rewatch before tuning in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally in cinemas. The film not only marks the final project of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but is also a moving tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. A highly anticipated film amongst Marvel die-hard fans, we can’t think of a better way to get up to speed with the story than catching up with all the MCU movies Black Panther has appeared in.

After all, it’s been a while since we’ve last seen Wakanda and its people, and if you’re like us, you want to be well-prepared for all the twists, turns and excitement the MCU has in store. So, here are five films and shows on Disney+ to help you catch up or refresh your memory on all things Black Panther and Wakanda before you head to the theatres.

Captain America: Civil War

We first meet T’Challa in the third Captain America film, where we learn the origin story of how he takes on the mantle of Black Panther, framed by the tragic death of his father. Captain America: Civil War also introduces us to other key players when it comes to the land of Wakanda, such as CIA Agent Everett Ross and even a brief appearance by Ayo of the Wakandan Royal Guard, the Dora Milaje.

Watch It Here

Black Panther

Without a doubt, one of the most important movies to watch before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, this film focuses on T’Challa continuing his journey as he steps up to the challenge of truly becoming the King of Wakanda. As he faces a powerful enemy, he has to choose between the values of his forefathers and what it means to him, individually, to be Black Panther and King.

Watch It Here

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther returns as part of the Avengers in Avengers: Infinity War, with Wakanda as the backdrop for one of the most important battles in MCU history. The Dora Milaje and other Wakandan forces join in the battle against Thanos and his army, though ultimately, (spoiler alert!) T’Challa, along with many other characters, gets blipped from existence.

Watch It Here

Avengers: Endgame

Thanks to the time travelling efforts of the remaining Avengers, T’Challa (spoiler alert again!) gets blipped back into existence and leads the Wakandan forces to victory against Thanos and his foes. What we don’t see is how the King of Wakanda’s absence affects his country — perhaps something that might get touched on in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in more ways than one?

Watch It Here

Bonus:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

A member of the Dora Milaje, Ayo, and her fellow warriors feature heavily in this series. Here, they represent Wakanda, coming to arrest Baron Zemo for his wrongdoings after he ‘escapes’ from prison. The series also shows a unique friendship between Ayo and Bucky Barnes as she helps him move past his Hydra programming. Will we see Zemo and Bucky in the latest Black Panther film?

Watch It Here

What If…?

While What If…?, an animated series about alternate universes, may not play a big part in the plot of Wakanda Forever, a few episodes of the series showcases bonus T’Challa content, especially in Episode 2. The episode asks the question: “What-If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” instead of Peter Quill, showing a fun alternative reality to the current MCU we know and love. Also, this marks Chadwick Boseman’s last appearance as T’Challa within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch It Here

With this deep dive into Wakanda, the world of Black Panther, and all the movies and shows the character has appeared in, you’ll now be well-prepared for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Marvel film is now playing in cinemas.

(Images: Disney+/ Marvel Studios)