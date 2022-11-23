‘Elite’ season 6: Everything you need to know about the Netflix show

Elite season 6 is finally ready to stream on Netflix. If you’re curious, read further to discover what the latest season will entail, as it will bring back the focus on students of Las Encinas, an elite Spanish school, and the drama surrounding their lives.

Season 6 promises to be as steamy and thrilling as the previous ones, if not more. However, the biggest talk around the show is the apparent death of one of the students.

Here are all the details about Elite season 6

What’s the basic plot of Elite?

The show revolves around a group of teenagers and their turbulent relationships at a private school in Spain. Its success has led to an Indian adaptation titled Class.

Elite depicts racial and class conflicts, which result in disastrous outcomes for the students. Some characters struggle with their sexuality and fear the eventual fallout as they have to grapple with hateful conservative settings.

Lives become complicated and some characters are even murdered.

In September 2022, Netflix issued a statement with an official synopsis for Elite season 6.

“After another student’s death, Las Encinas enters a new school year determined to cover up for its scandalous past. But conflicts continue as racism, sexism, domestic abuse and homophobia run rampant in the halls of the prestigious institution. If those who run the school don’t take action to root out these issues, the students are going to do it for them,” the statement reads.

Who are the cast members?

The series has had several actors over the past five seasons. Prominent among them is Itzan Escamilla, who was introduced in season 1 and has remained a main character of the series.

Others who have appeared in past seasons or will be seen in Elite season 6 include Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi and Valentina Zenere.

New actors who will be seen in season 6 include Álvaro de Juana, Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álex Pastrana and Ana Bokesa.

When did Netflix confirm Elite season 6?

Elite season 1 was released on 5 October 2018. In October 2021, the American streaming platform confirmed that it had ordered a sixth season of the show. At the time, even its fifth season hadn’t been released.

Elite season 5 was eventually released in April 2022 and was met with positive reviews like the previous ones.

Filming for the sixth season began in February 2022. Netflix made the release date announcement on 26 September 2022 and followed it up with an official trailer on 2 November 2022.

(Main image: IMDb; Featured image: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Netflix/IMDb)