‘Emily in Paris’ season 3: First look, release date and details

Emily in Paris season 3 is just about to present a new chapter of Emily’s life in France. Streaming giant Netflix released first-look photos from the show’s third season on 22 September, showing Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) enjoying the delights of France in quintessential Parisian style and, perhaps, finalising who she loves.

Perfect sartorial choices and the finest of drinks are clearly back, as can be seen in the first-look photos.

More about Emily in Paris season 3

What do pictures shared by Netflix show

Netflix released 10 photos from the upcoming season. In two of them, Emily is seen sharing a laugh with Mindy (Ashley Park). Camille (Camille Razat) joins them in one of the pictures.

In another one, she seems to be having a serious conversation with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

But the most significant is the one which teases a possible serious romance between Emily and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), alluding to the continuation of the love triangle involving Gabriel from season 2.

Yet none hints at what decision Emily eventually took and what is in store for her. What is clear, however, is that Emily is having the best time at the picture-perfect locations of Paris.

What Netflix says about Emily in Paris season 3

In a statement, Netflix gave a short synopsis of Emily in Paris season 3.

“At the end of Season 2, the titular character was faced with two options: Stay at the Gilbert Group but return to Chicago or make Paris her permanent residence and work for Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu)’s new marketing firm. It’s not an easy decision to make, especially when love is involved,” reads the description.

According to the official synopsis, Emily is at “a crossroads in her life, but at least she’s navigating the uncertainty in style.”

It ends with the tease that Emily is busy “choosing where her loyalties lie” but is still enjoying her Parisian adventures.

When is season 3 coming to Netflix?

Filming for season 3 began in June, but a date for the premiere of Emily in Paris season 3 has not been revealed. Netflix hasn’t yet released a teaser or trailer for the upcoming season.

The show has already been renewed for season 4.

Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star and follows the titular character, who arrived in Paris from Chicago in the first season to work for an elite French marketing firm Savoir. The show is part of the slate of programmes that are set to be announced at Netflix’s Tudum 2022 global fan event on 24 September.

(Main and Featured images: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX – © 2022 Netflix, Inc./IMDb)