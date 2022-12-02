‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: What we know so far

Marvel Studios released the first trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on 1 December at Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) 2022 in São Paulo, Brazil. And from how it appears, the Guardians are up for one last adventure as a team.

Directed by James Gunn, the film is the third led by the titular Guardians after Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017).

The film’s trailer was first shown to those in attendance at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 in July.

“This is the end of that story. I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies,” Gunn had told the gathering.

The film is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the 32nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second of its Phase 5 films. It is set for release in theatres on 5 May 2023.

What to know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Main cast and synopsis

The main cast members in the film include Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri and The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper reprise their main voice roles of Groot and Rocket, respectively.

Three of the prominent new cast members include Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo the Spacedog.

“Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team around him to defend the universe and protect one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them,” reads the official synopsis shared by Marvel.

What the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer shows

Set to Spacehog’s chart-topping track “In the Meantime,” the trailer shows the group doing what they do best — visiting alien planets to save them while getting into hilarious situations in their heroic attempts.

Gamora (Saldaña) is seen working with the Ravagers. But this is not the same Gamora as fans saw in the previous two Guardians of the Galaxy films, as she was killed by Thanos in the Mad Titan’s quest for the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Yet Peter Quill (Pratt) still believes that he can make the new Gamora, who comes from a different period from his own timeline in the MCU films, realise that they were once in love.

Loads and loads of action scenes are splattered all through the trailer. There are scenes showing the Guardians wearing colourful spacesuits and bouncing on the surface of what looks like a strange planet.

One of its highlights of the trailer — and, as such, the film — is an emotional moment featuring Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), whose origins as a talking, gun-toting raccoon will be explored. There is a quick glimpse of his heartbreaking hug with Lyla the Otter — his love interest in the comic books.

“Pete, I’m done running,” a sombre Rocket tells Quill as he picks up his gun in what looks like a last-stand situation.

Among the new characters seen in the trailer are Adam Warlock (Poulter) and High Evolutionary (Iwuji).

Adam Warlock is one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel comic books. The character has been teased in the last two Guardians of the Galaxy films but is making his first appearance in Vol. 3. It is not clear if Warlok will be depicted as an antagonist in the film, but a glimpse of High Evolutionary does indicate that the latter could be the one Guardians are up against.

