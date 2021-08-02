These on-screen besties make us miss our friends!
July 30th was International Friendship day. There are so many ways to celebrate with your friends, whether it’s buying them a cake or some cookies. From your BFF to your spouse (who ideally would also be your BFF), or even a bromance, there are so many different types of friendships we can celebrate. Though it’s not possible for us to physically be with our friends during this lockdown, we can still celebrate with some TV shows. Here are some of our favourite on-screen friendships.
[Hero/Feature Image Credit: Netflix]
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok
Dubbed by Owen Hunt as the “Twisted Sisters,” these two have been attached by the hip since the first day of their residency. They have been through everything together. 17 seasons into the show and their characters being oceans away from each other, we still see how close they really are. From near-death experiences, family problems, and moving oceans away, their friendship has always remained strong. It’s the kind of friendship we all aspire to have. Grab your favourite person and have a dance party in the style of Meredith and Cristina.
[Image Credit: Netflix]
With the 25th anniversary show that came out within the last year, we were recently reminded of the best couple on the show, Joey and Chandler. The two were introduced, living together in the apartment opposite Monica and Rachel. Their relationship was one that we all loved to watch and some will even argue that they are the best couple on that show. From memorable petty fights to funny jokes, these two are a pair we would love to have in our friend group.
[Image Credit: Netflix]
This group of friends have been through it! Going through traumatic life events, changes and new relationships, this group has been tested in more ways than once. Although there have been a couple of falling outs, they always find their way back together. This diverse group of friends are all going through something on their own but are always there to support each other, even when they aren’t on speaking terms. Watch to see where this friend group ends up.
[Image Credit: Netflix]
This mother-daughter duo does ridiculous movie nights, Friday night dinners with way too much food, and pretty much anything together. These two are more like best friends than they are family. There are no secrets between them and even when they have a falling out, they will always find their way back to each other. We are insanely jealous of what they have, but thankfully we can live vicariously through them.
[Image Credit: Netflix]
This reality TV show is all about making connections from behind the screen. Although they have never met in real life, this pair’s chemistry leapt off of the screen. This bromance made the show so much fun. We were all at the edge of our seats at the final reveal when they met each other for the first time. Watching their friendship start on the show was one thing but we also get to see where they are now on their social media and it is clear that they are as close as ever.
[Image Credit: The Circle Netflix via Instagram]
Eric and Otis’s relationship is one of the focuses of the TV show. They have their ups and downs but their friendship is something we look forward to with each new season. The two go everywhere together, they bike to school sharing everything with one another. Their downs might be bad but no matter what happens they will always be there for each other. We love watching their traditions and their friendship grows but we have to wait and see how this relationship develops in the coming season.
[Image Credit: Netflix]