Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ smashed the box office with RM59m in its first week

Daniel Craig-starrer Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to the highly successful 2019 film Knives Out, has smashed the box office record for a Netflix pre-streaming movie earning USD 13.3 million in the first five days of its limited, one-week-long theatrical release.

Reports suggest that the film is projected to gross USD 15 million in the first week.

The first three-day earnings of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which sees Craig return as detective Benoit Blanc, was USD 9.3 million.

It thus beat Red Notice (2021), Netflix’s previous record holder for the highest gross for a pre-streaming film, which earned between USD 1.25 million to USD 1.5 million over the first three days.

What more has the Knives Out sequel achieved in limited run?

Deadline reports that the Knives Out sequel ended up as the 10th best performer for a film opening in less than 900 theatres. Its three-day total was just higher than that of The Doors (1991), which earned USD 9.1 million in 840 theatres.

According to Variety, the sequel was released in just 600 theatres.

Based on its earnings, it would have been the third-highest domestic grosser after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Strange World had Netflix reported box office figures. Notably, both the Black Panther sequel and Strange World have been screened in as many as six times more theatres than the Daniel Craig-starrer.

Netflix is set to make the movie available for streaming on 23 December, long after the theatrical run is over.

What is the film about?

The Knives Out sequel is directed by Rian Johnson. As per Netflix, Johnson’s inspiration for the sequel came from Agatha Christie novels featuring detective Hercule Poirot as well as “tropical getaway murder mystery” films like Evil Under the Sun (1982) and The Last of Sheila (1973).

Craig is the only main returning character in the film. New stars include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

In the film, Craig’s character, Blanc, is tasked with solving a murder case at a Greek island owned by Miles Bron — a tech billionaire who has invited some of his closest friends over for vacation.

Promotional pictures of the film showed Blanc and Bron at opposite ends of a large table with all the other pivotal characters from the film observing them.

(Main image John Wilson/Netflix © 2022 – © 2022 Netflix, Inc./IMDb; Featured image: JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX © 2022/JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX © 2022 – © 2022 Netflix, Inc./IMDb)