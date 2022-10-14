facebook
Disney delays release dates of 'Deadpool 3', 'Blade', 'Fantastic Four' and more
14 Oct 2022

Disney delays release dates of ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Blade’, ‘Fantastic Four’ and more

Trinetra Paul

Walt Disney Co. has halted production and delayed a slew of Marvel movies following the departure of Blade director Bassam Tariq in September 2022. The announcements came on October 12 as the production house is looking for someone new to helm the upcoming project.

Since all stories and events in the Marvel universe are, in some way, connected, a delay in one film has an eventual impact on the rest of the slated projects. Thus, the release dates of other Marvel movies, too, have to be delayed.

Here are all the details about the Marvel movies to be delayed

Which films are pushed back

Fans have to wait for quite some time for some of the most highly anticipated Marvel films.

Firstly, Blade is now slated for a September 6 2024 release instead of November 3 2023.

This has had a direct effect on the studios’ other production schedules. From September 6 2024, Deadpool 3 has now been pushed back to November 8 2024; Fantastic Four has been moved from November 8 2024 to February 14 2025.

An untitled Marvel film, which was supposed to premiere on that day has now been moved further down to November 7 2025. Avengers: Secret Wars, with an initial release date of November 7 2025, is now expected to release on May 1 2026.

Another unnamed Marvel movie was removed from Disney releases after being postponed from May 1 2026.

What is expected to happen to the upcoming Blade film?

Marvel films delayed
Image credit: Blade Trinity/Photo by New Line – © 2004 New Line Cinema./ IMDb

Marvel Studios is on the lookout for a new director for the new instalment in the Blade franchise. The film has MoonKnight (2002) scribe Beau DeMayo as the main screenwriter.

The character of Blade first appeared in the 1973 comic, The Tomb of Dracula, by Marv Wolfman. He went on to have his own story, which was adapted on the big screen in the Blade trilogy, which includes Blade (1998), Blade II (2002) and Blade Trinity (2004), starring Wesley Snipes in the titular role.

(Main and feature image credit: Deadpool 2/ IMDb)

Disney marvel marvel cinematic universe Marvel Universe MCU Marvel Studios
Trinetra Paul

