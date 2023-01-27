7 movies to binge-watch if you loved ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

There is a lot of buzz around the outstanding multiverse film Everything Everywhere All at Once, owing to its smash-hit commercial success and solid critical acclaim. Michelle Yeoh picked up an award in the Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category at the 80th Golden Globes Awards for her gritty portrayal of an exhausted Chinese-American woman. This film has also bagged five statuettes at the Critics Choice Awards.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, popularly known as Daniels, the movie is expected to grab some Oscar nominations as well.

A bonafide entertainer, the movie takes you on an insane adventure. Fans lapped up the movie’s fast-paced storytelling, plot twists at berserk speed, full of bizarre and bewildering dangers, incredible action sequences, oodles of comedy and of course some brilliant acting by the leads Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis. Despite all these elements collectively working well for Everything Everywhere All at Once, its screenplay remains its hero. The trend of centring a film on the theme of a character using her newfound powers to slip in and out of parallel universes is not new but it sure guarantees success if packaged well and in a refreshing manner.

An appeal for a multiverse in pop culture is surely here to stay and the success of Everything Everywhere All at Once is a testimony to this fact.

Why are filmmakers and fans obsessed with the concept of the multiverse?

Movies in the Marvel franchise have for long cashed on this popular genre of multiple universes existing parallelly in different timelines than that of the earth. Even NASA has been studying this phenomenon in-depth.

The multiverse, according to NASA, is a result of inflation. This phenomenon accounts for an early expansion of our universe before the Big Bang Theory. The vastness, intrigue and excitement associated with this belief have inspired storytellers to bring this theme out to the forefront of the pop culture discourse.

Addicted to this genre already? Here are some movies based on a similar theme that will keep you firmly hooked to the edge of your seat in a nail-biting urgency to binge-watch them all at once. But, before that let us understand the reason behind the popularity of this concept.

Add these movies to your watchlist if you can’t get over Everything Everywhere All at Once

(Main and featured image: Courtesy of IMDb)