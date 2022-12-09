‘The Last of Us’ ‘Loki’: 16 TV shows to add to your 2023 watchlist

With 2023 setting in soon, it is time to look at the most anticipated upcoming TV shows and series that are all set to make this year more interesting. TV shows are an integral part of our lives — the steady content which we consume almost everyday. We admire and imbibe the characters that inspire us and sometimes we wish to not be like them too.

No matter how prominent a source of entertainment movies are, TV shows engage us and spice up our lives with all the love and drama. They are an amalgamation of a lot of hard work on and off screen. From makeup artists, designers, stylists, lightmen to directors, actors, editors and graphic designers, everyone works for hours for that one perfect shot.

And, while shows including Baby, Night Sky, Wedding Season, Uncoupled, West World, After Life and The Outlaws reigned high in 2022, the new year is just around the corner with many refreshing and entertaining TV shows that we can add to our watchlist. Production houses and streaming channels are ready to roll in the new stories with interesting characters portrayed by seasoned actors who might mesmerise you with their craft.

The 2023 TV shows have something for everyone spanning every genre — sci-fi, adventure, thriller, fiction, drama, fantasy, action, romance, animation, apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic fiction and dark comedy. From The Last Us to Skeleton Crew, 2023 is all set to welcome binge-watchers. Additionally, some former TV series are coming up with new seasons such as Loki S2, The Mandalorian S3, Succession S4, The Witcher S3 and Bridgerton S3. While we can’t wait to watch these TV series and the new ones as well, we can surely take a look at the ‘show calendar’ for 2023 and increase our excitement quotient.

Here are some of the much-awaited and most-anticipated TV shows in 2023 for your watchlist

(Main and featured image: Courtesy Loki/IMDb)