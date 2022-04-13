The latest K-dramas to watch in April 2022

What are you craving for? Satisfy your K-drama fever with these new releases.
We love our fair share of K-dramas, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with their movies and television shows. With their eloquent influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, K-dramas have pretty much become a global phenomenon.
Whether you’re a die-hard K-drama fan, or you’re a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, here is a list of five K-dramas releasing in April 2022. Happy watching.
5 K-dramas releasing in April 2022:
For those in search of something whimsical, we recommend this 55-minute mockumentary. South Korean comedian girl group Celeb Five brainstorms content for a comedy special in this behind-the-scenes mockumentary. Always wanted to know what the creative process for comedians is? These four women will show you.
Five mothers with children in elementary school form a community by keeping their enemies close, and one another closer. Watch to see how these mums grow as friends and grow as individuals as secrets and envy tangle their lives.
Granted, this is not a K-drama but rather a movie. If you love action-packed spy movies that are all about covert operations and Mission Impossible-type things, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations is a must-watch for you.
Next on our list is a show that follows the story of three siblings eager to escape their monotonous, uninteresting lives — a wish that is met by the arrival of a mysterious stranger. Watch the events that unravel as the sibling trio seek fulfilment and freedom.
This upcoming South Korean television series is for fans of the eerie, the peculiar, and the scary. This horror show revolves around the village of Jinyang County and a bizarre phenomenon that exists in the form of a possessed Buddhist statue. It is brought to you by the director of Train to Busan, Tomorrow, and Hellbound, so you know it’s a must-watch.