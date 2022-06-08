facebook
'Money Heist: Korea' to 'Why Her?': New K-dramas to watch this June
08 Jun 2022

‘Money Heist: Korea’ to ‘Why Her?’: New K-dramas to watch this June

Natasha Sethi
‘Money Heist: Korea’ to ‘Why Her?’: New K-dramas to watch this June
‘Money Heist: Korea’ to ‘Why Her?’: New K-dramas to watch this June

Satisfy your K-drama fever with these new releases this June 2022. 

We love our fair share of K-dramas, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with its movies and television shows. With their eloquent influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, K-dramas have pretty much become a global phenomenon. 

Whether you’re a die-hard K-drama fan, or you’re a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, here is a list of five K-dramas releasing in June 2022. Happy watching. 

[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix]

5 K-dramas releasing this June 2022:

Why Her?

1 /5

Why Her?

First on the list is Why Her? This series revolves around the story of a brilliant, cunning, coldhearted lawyer whose demotion leads her to meet a kind, empathetic law student in her new role as an adjunct professor at a law school. 

Release date
3 June 2022
Genre
Romance, melodrama, legal drama, mystery
Cast
Seo Hyun-jin, Hwang In-youp, Huh Joon-ho, Bae In-hyuk
Episodes
16
watch trailer
Insider

2 /5

Insider

A young judicial apprentice winds up behind bars after being involved in an undercover investigation. Even as a prisoner, he manages to keep his poker face and turn a crisis into an opportunity. A suspense-filled, action-packed thriller.  

Release date
8 June 2022
Genre
Action, thriller, suspense
Cast
Kang Ha-neul, Lee Yoo-young
Episodes
16
watch trailer
Alchemy of Souls

3 /5

Alchemy of Souls

If you prefer period Korean dramas that embody the romance and fantasy genres, mark your calendar for 18 June 2022. Alchemy of Souls tells the story of a powerful sorceress living in a blind woman’s body. The woman encounters a man from a distinguished family who desires her help to change his destiny. 

Release date
18 June 2022
Genre
Fantasy, romance, period drama
Cast
Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min
Episodes
20
watch trailer
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

4 /5

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Perhaps the most anticipated K-drama of the year, the Korean rendition of Money Heist releases this June 2022. If you, like the rest of the world, loved La Casa de Papel, and you’re a fan of K-dramas, this is pretty much a dream come true for you. 

Release date
24 June 2022
Genre
Crime, heist
Cast
Yoo Ji-tae, Jeon Jong-seo, Park Hae-soo, Lee Won-jong, Kim Ji-hoon, Jang Yoon-ju, Lee Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-hun, Lee Kyu-ho
Episodes
12
watch trailer
Café Minamdang

5 /5

Café Minamdang

The novel-based series follows the story of a suspicious café named ‘Minamdang’ and its equally suspicious patrons. Criminal-profiler-turned-fraudster disguises himself as a fortune teller and scams his customers for money, a deed achieved by using his attractive physical appearance and his charm to his advantage. 

Release date
27 June 2022
Genre
Crime, thriller, mystery
Cast
Seo In-guk, Oh Yeon-seo, Kwak Si-yang
Episodes
16
watch trailer
