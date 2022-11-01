11 new movies and series to watch on Netflix, HBO and more in November 2022

Get your popcorn ready and tune in to these highly-anticipated new movies and series from Netflix, HBO and more throughout November 2022.

From crime drama to fantasy, this month’s curated guide is definitely worth adding to your weekend watchlist. With the return of Enola Holmes 2, we can’t wait to see what Enola is up to this time. This time, her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes (starring Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin), will make an appearance to help out their younger sister. For easy watching, tune in to Slumberland, starring Jason Momoa, as the movie takes us to the ultimate dreamland filled with adventures. If you’re still obsessing over the British Royals, stay tuned for the return of The Crown as the season focuses on the downfall of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. With Christmas around the corner, how can we not be excited for a classic chick-flick rom-com titled Falling for Christmas, featuring the one and only Lindsay Lohan?

Add these new movies and series from Netflix, BBC and more to your list in November 2022:

Netflix

Enola Holmes 2

Premiering on 4 November

Kicking off our monthly guide for new movies to watch on Netflix and more in November 2022 is Enola Holmes 2. Based on a book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes 2 will make its triumphant return this month featuring Millie Bobby Brown. The movie will follow Enola Holmes as she takes on more responsibilities as a detective by opening her agency. However, her life as a female detective is more challenging than it seems. With Enola almost accepting defeat, a mysterious case fell on her lap from a penniless matchstick girl. Her first case? To find a missing girl.

Slumberland

Premiering on 18 November

Starring Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Slumberland follows a young woman (played by Marlow Barkley) and her magical companion into an ultimate dreamworld as they embark on a journey to find a precious pearl that will grant her a wish to see her late father again.

Wednesday

Premiering on 23 November

If you grew up loving The Addams Family, you will love Tim Burton’s live-action show on Wednesday Addams. This coming-of-age series follows Jenna Ortega playing Wednesday as she navigates school at Nevermore Academy, solving a supernatural mystery that involves her parents while attempting to master her psychic ability. Fun fact: Christina Ricci (who played Wednesday in the ’90s) will also make an appearance on the show.

The Crown: Season 5

Premiering on 9 November

Returning for its fifth season, The Crown will highlight the royal affairs from the ’90s. Key events to note are the downfall between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, the devastating fire in Windsor Castle, the Queen’s golden anniversary in 1997 and the iconic interview Diana did for BBC in 1995.

Blockbuster

Premiering on 3 November

Remember the good old days of renting or buying the latest flicks at your local DVD stores? Written by Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Vanessa Ramos, we can expect pure comedy gold with Blockbuster to fill our gloomy days. Blockbuster captures the heart and dedication of a hardworking manager named Timmy (played by Randall Park) and his employees as they try to save the last remaining Blockbuster video store in the USA. The series also stars Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur and more.

Falling for Christmas

Premiering on 10 November

PSA: Lindsay Lohan makes her big return to acting with a feel-good rom-com Christmas tale. Starring Lohan and former Glee star Chord Overstreet, Falling for Christmas centres around a newly-engaged spoiled hotel heiress who experiences a skiing accident, leaving her with amnesia. Once she’s awake and does not remember her identity, she finds herself in the care of a charming lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his daughter.

HBO

Sing 2

Premieres Saturday, 5 November at 9pm on HBO (Astro Ch 411) and HBO GO

If you enjoyed Sing‘s chaos and smashing tunes, make sure to take advantage of the sequel. With a star-studded cast such as Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon, Tori Kelly and beyond, the animated musical comedy will centre around the koala Buster Moon and his talented animal performers. In an attempt to grow bigger and better on their next gig, stay tuned to see where Buster is set to launch his dazzling performers in the most prestigious entertainment capital of the world.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Premieres Saturday, 19 November at 9pm on HBO (Astro Ch 411) and HBO GO

Get ready to dive deep into the life of English artist Louis Wan (starring Benedict Cumberbatch) as we follow his journey of inspiration for his masterpieces that made him world-famous today. If you’re unfamiliar with his artwork, think of playful and psychedelic paintings of cat art.

The Lost City

Premieres 27 November on HBO GO

The Lost City follows protagonist/romance novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), who has a passion for writing about exotic places in her adventure novels that feature a handsome model named Alan (Channing Tatum) on the covers. While on tour promoting her latest book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who pushes her to lead him to a lost treasure in an ancient city from her latest book. Can Alan prove himself to be more than just a cover model and save Loretta from danger?

BBC

My Unique B&B S2

Premieres 14 November, Monday at 9:15 pm on UnifiTV channel 512 and BBC Player | Astro channel 717

It’s time to kick back, relax and unwind by tuning in to the second season of My Unique B&B. Master craftsman Simon Parfett and his team set off to help people who own a little land or a beautiful garden by building their unique B&B.

Search For The Last Unicorn

Premieres 14 November, Monday at 8:05 pm, on UnifiTV channel 501 and BBC Player | Astro channel 554

When reports of a Northern White Rhinoceros were spotted in Southern Sudan, BBC followed an international team of experts on an expedition to witness and document the “extinct” beast with their own eyes.

