16 new movies and shows to watch on Disney+ in March 2022

OTT platforms have been a game-changer when it comes to watching films and series. Be it new releases, which you can now enjoy from the comforts of your home, or binge on a favourite show while cuddling up in bed, watching movies and shows on platforms like Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime is something that nobody could have envisioned until a few years ago.

From newly released Korean shows to cult classics, there is a plethora of options to choose from. Not just that, with new and old releases being continuously uploaded on the platforms, viewers are spoiled for choices, and there is something for everyone to watch.

Here are some of the new releases and finales to look forward to on Disney+ in March 2022

Crazy Love

Image Credit: Disney+

It is one love story that you would want to watch till the end. As the name suggests, the series is about a crazy romance involving sweet moments as well as many twists and turns.

The story is about Noh Go-Jin (Kim Jae Uck) who is told that he will be murdered, following which he pretends to suffer from amnesia. When this news gets out, Lee Shin-a (Krystal Jung), who suffers from a terminal illness, pretends to be his fiancée to take revenge.

The show will release on 7 March.

Moon Knight

Image Credit: Disney+

Moon Knight will be the only release by Marvel on Disney+ in March 2022. The story follows a gift shop employee Steven Grant (Oscar Issac) who is tormented by blackouts and memories of another life only to realise that he suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. Steven also figures out that he shares his body with a mercenary named Marc Spector, and the two then unite to fight their enemies.

The show will premiere on 30 March.

The Dropout

Image Credit: Disney+

Another upcoming attention-grabbing release is The Dropout. From romance to money and deception to tragedy, there is something for everyone in this series.

The series casts Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, who, in an attempt to change the face of the healthcare industry, dropped out of college and started her own technology firm, Theranos. The Dropout traces the ups and downs in Holmes’ life, especially when her one mistake placed millions of patients at risk and resulted in her losing everything.

The show will premiere on 3 March.

Turning Red

Image Credit: Disney+

Turning Red is an adorable animated Pixar movie directed by Domee Shi. The film is about a teenager, Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), who is conflicted between being her mother’s dutiful daughter and turning into a chaotic 13-year-old on the verge of adolescence.

That is not all, in addition to going through everything as a teenager does, including physical changes and relationships, Mei also turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited.

The movie will release on 11 March.

Nightmare Alley

Image Credit: Disney+

Like thrillers? The upcoming addition to Disney+, Nightmare Alley, is a must-watch.

Based in New York City of the 1940s, the Guillermo del Toro directed movie revolves around a manipulative man (Bradley Cooper) who joins hands with a deceptive psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) to swindle money from the rich.

The film will release on 23 March.

Our Kind Of People

Image Credit: Disney+

The story of Our Kind Of People follows a single mother Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) who wants to reclaim her family’s name with the help of her hair care line that is all about the natural beauty of black women.

Season 2 of the show will premiere on 16 March.

Life & Beth

Image Credit: Disney+

Life & Beth is about a woman named Beth (Amy Schumer) who has her life in order. She is doing extremely well on the professional front and is happy in her long-term relationship until an incident takes place. It forces her to engage with her past, which turns her life upside down.

The show will start airing on 18 March.

Queens

Image Credit: Disney+

The series is about women recapturing their fame and taking over the world of hip hop. Starring Eve J. Cooper (Brianna “Professor Sex” Robinson), Brandy Norwood (Naomi “Xplicit Lyrics” Harris-Jones), Naturi Naughton (Jill “Da Thrill” Sumpter) and Nadine Velazquez (Valeria “Butter Pecan” Mendez), the show follows these women who are in their 40s, coming together to remind the world who they really are — the Queens.

The show will start airing on 30 March.

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

Image Credit: Disney+

Through intimate interviews and never-seen-before footage, this Olivia Rodrigo film lets fans into the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter’s album-making process. It also showcases a particular time in Rodrigo’s life and what she was going through while creating her record-breaking debut album Sour.

The film will release on 25 March.

Sex Appeal

Image Credit: Disney+

Sex Appeal will bring to your screen the best kind of high school drama. Avery (Mika Abdalla), a high school student who does well in academics, is a little distracted as her boyfriend wants to take things to the next level, but she is unsure how to go about it.

The show will release on 18 March.

Disney+ recently released the season 2 finale of one of their most popular shows, Euphoria. Similarly, there are a few other finales lined up on Disney+ for streaming in March 2022.

Pam & Tommy

Image Credit: Disney+

Pam & Tommy is a show that is set in the late 1990s. Based on true events, Pam & Tommy is the story of Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) and their infamous sex tape.

The story revolves around the celebrity couple who are building their new lavish house, without paying their contractor (Seth Rogen). The contractor then steals the sex tape, which ultimately goes viral on the Web.

The finale of the show will release on 9 March.

How I Met Your Father

Image Credit: Disney+

This show needs no introduction. Based on the famous sitcom How I Met Your Mother, this new spin on the show has also been making headlines. The series starring Hilary Duff in the lead role sees the character walk down memory lane while telling her child the story of how she met the love of her life in the age of dating apps.

The finale of the show will be airing on 15 March.

Anita Mui (Director’s Cut)

Image Credit: Disney+

Anita Mui (Director’s Cut) is a biopic based on the Cantopop queen. This version deals with her personal life and features some of her famous songs.

The finale of the limited series will release on 2 March.

Rookie Cops

Image Credit: Disney+

Rookie Cops is another series that is about to bid adieu in March. The Korean show follows the life of police recruits, who learn the importance of friendship and how to serve and protect their community. There is also a sweet love story in the show.

The finale of the series will air on 16 March.

Russia’s Wild Tiger

Image Credit: Disney+

Capturing the thrilling battles for survival between Siberian Tigers, this documentary gives an insight into the life of these big cats. This film follows the tigers into vast forests and cities that are at the edge of the wild cats’ homes.

You can watch the show on 4 March.

West Side Story

Image Credit: Disney+

Directed by Academy Award-winner Steven Spielberg and based on the writings of the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story is a must-watch film. It is set in 1957 New York City and is about the juxtaposition of fierce rivalries and young love.

The film that originally released in theatres on 10 December 2021, was nominated in many categories at the 2022 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Cinematography.

The film will release on Disney+ on 2 March.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Disney+)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore