10 new shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Disney + and more in October 2022

Get your popcorn ready and tune in to these highly-anticipated new movies and shows from Netflix and more throughout October 2022. This month, Disney+, HBO GO, Netflix, Amazon Prime and BBC Player have lined up an exciting number of programmes for the month.

Top new shows and movies to put on your watchlist in October 2022:

Pink Lie

Premieres: 5 October

Platform: Disney+

Hosted by Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, Lee Sunbin, Song Wonseok, and YouTube influencer Ralral, Pink Lie will see a group of contestants each armed with one lie about themselves come together in an attempt to find their love. In each episode, contestants will be required to bond and complete challenges, but are not allowed to tell their potential partners their critical lie. Along the way, select participants will be given special privileges in the form of a “pink moon” which will allow them to find out another participant’s lie and decide for themselves whether or not they want to continue the relationship.

Werewolf By Night

Premieres: 7 October

Platform: Disney+

One of the big offerings from Disney+ this October sees a horror spin on the MCU. On a dark and sombre night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris lead this new adventure that explores a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avenue 5 Season 2

Premieres: 11 October

Platform: HBO GO

Created by Armando Iannucci (Veep), this HBO Original comedy series is set 40 years in the future when travelling the solar system is a booming, multibillion-dollar business. Season 2 follows the crew as they struggle to lead, calm, control, and, if need be, hide from increasingly unruly passengers. Stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ethan Phillips.

The School for Good and Evil

Premieres: 19 October

Platform: Netflix

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil. Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamourous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil is directed by Paul Feig.

Trigger Point S1

Premieres: 21 October

Platform: BBC Player

Set in contemporary London, Trigger Point, is a high-octane six-part thriller series focusing on the Bomb Disposal Squad. Known as “Expo”, officers risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger. Death is always just a heartbeat away. Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) will play front line officer Lana Washington, who is an experienced bomb disposal operative. Reckless and out of control, Lana is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign.

The Peripheral

Premieres: 21 October

Platform: Amazon Prime

Chloe Grace Moretz stars in this futuristic thriller, portraying Flynne Fisher a girl in the American South who earns extra money playing VR games for rich people. One night she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London—a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence. But this isn’t like any game she’s ever played before: Flynne begins to realize it isn’t virtual reality… it’s real. Someone in London, seventy years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne’s world. Her discovery leads to her being a target of dangerous forces, all of whom are hellbent on destroying Flynne and her family.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Premieres:25 October

Platform: Netflix

This October join Netflix in a journey of scary tales from Guillermo del Toro. Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by del Toro. The Oscar-winning director brings a four-day event to Netflix with the help of stars Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, Elpidia Carrillo and more.

The Devil’s Hour

Premieres: 28 October

Platform: Amazon Prime

The series follows the story of Lucy, played by Jessica Raine, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. When Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.

Attenborough and The Mammoth Graveyard

Premieres: 30 October

Platform: BBC Player

In 2017, in a gravel quarry near Swindon, two amateur fossil hunters found an extraordinary cache of Ice Age mammoth remains and a stone ‘hand axe’ made by a Neanderthal. Why were the mammoths here and how did they die? Could the Neanderthals have killed these Ice Age giants? Sir David Attenborough joins biologist Prof. Ben Garrod and a team of archaeologists and palaeontologists as they carefully excavate this prehistoric crime scene and search for clues to unravel this Ice Age mystery.

The White Lotus Season 2

Premieres: 31 October

Platform: HBO GO

HBO’s Emmy-winning social satire series from creator Mike White leaves Hawaii behind and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week at The White Lotus resort in picturesque Sicily. Stars F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall.

Images: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO GO and BBC