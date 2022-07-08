Still obsessed with Squid Game? Check out these other survival game-themed shows to watch

With a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 95 percent, the first season of the K-drama Squid Game surpassed the ranks of popularity swiftly and topped the global Netflix chart. The 2021 survival drama series went on to become one of Netflix’s biggest shows ever.

The show’s immense renown led Netflix to confirm the news of season 2 on 12 June 2022. Ever since, Squid Game fans have been eagerly waiting to know what lies ahead. The doll getting a boyfriend, some of the main characters reprising their roles, new survival strategies and much more have already piqued the interests of the global audience.

If you have already seen the first season of the show and enjoyed watching the players fight it out in the TV series that decided their fate, there are other survival game-themed shows that are surely going to keep you glued to the screen. But before we get to that, let’s look at what ensued in the first season.

About Squid Game season 1

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the first season comprises nine-episode and stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Young-soo, Ho-yeon Jung, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung.

Squid Game depicts a group of poverty-stricken people — 456 to be precise — who are invited to play a number of popular children’s games, albeit with mysterious twists and deadly outcomes. Participants are expected to risk it all as they set out to win 45.6 billion won (about US$ 38.4 million). Where each of the psychological survival games lead every contestant will keep you guessing.

The point is simple: if you win, you gain; if you lose, you die. Giving a deadly spin to the Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle, each round leaves piles of dead bodies behind. Though the players have the option to quit with mass consensus, only time can tell if they will all agree.

Here are some other survival game-themed shows that you must watch if you loved Squid Game

