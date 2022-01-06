The most-anticipated Bollywood films releasing in 2022

Bollywood fans, this one is for you. Bollywood has several movies in stock to be watched and enjoyed. Look out for these upcoming Bollywood films releasing in 2022 that will get you in a jolly mood.

We have seen some great films from the Bollywood industry, and there are several more set to release this year, some after multiple delays. We are sure that every Bollywood fan out there might already know about these 2022 Bollywood films, but we are here to consolidate a list of those movies we cannot wait to experience.

Upcoming Bollywood films releasing in 2022:

This upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 is a period-romantic drama set in Europe during the 1970s. The film was shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously, and its stars are Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Intended to release on January 14, the movie has seemingly been postponed indefinitely as the cases of the new variant surge.

This upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 is a historical action drama based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Hindu king. Featuring Akshay Kumar, yet again, and Manushi Chillar, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and others. Set to release on January 21, the movie might be postponed due to the new virus strain, Omicron. The film’s based on an epic poem about the epic life of the king, Prithviraj Raso.

We have already seen the beautiful teaser of this upcoming Bollywood film of 2022, and it definitely got us excited. It is a romantic drama film with stars like Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Anaya Pandey, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Deepika Padukone labels the film’s genre domestic noir.

A biographical crime drama, this movie is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and a true story. This upcoming Bollywood film of 2022, releasing February 16, revolves around the life of a young Ganga who quickly marks her own territory, claimed as the madame of the red light area of Kamathipura. The film stars Alia Bhatt with pivotal roles by Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and an extended cameo appearance by Ajay Devgan and Emraan Hashmi.

The movie will feature stars like Ranveer Singh, the main character, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi. This upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 is a social comedy film of a man who believes in the equality of men and women in society. The film will release in theatres on February 25, after being delayed several times as the makers were not looking to stream it on OTT platforms.

This upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 is slated to release on March 4 and will star Akshay Kumar alongside Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading roles. It is allegedly a remake of the 2014 film Veeram. The plot revolves around an ageing gangster, Bachchan Pandey, whose daughter gets murdered by his subordinates. Teaming up with his daughters’ lover, who was also her classmate, they try to bring justice. We know Akshay Kumar never fails to impress us, which is why this movie will undoubtedly be a hit.

Another upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 starring Ranbir Kapoor, Shamshera, was initially set to release in 2020, but Covid delayed the release to March 18 of this year. Alongside Ranbir, we will also see the likes of Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, who will portray the antagonist. Set in pre-Independence India, the film is the Indian adaptation of Howard Pyle’s novel Merry Adventures of Robin Hood.

A standalone sequel to the 2007 iconic horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiya, this upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 will release on March 25. This comedy horror features stars like Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani. Since the previous movie had some hilarious scenes, some that even turned into memes, it will be interesting to see how the sequel pans out.

This upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is allegedly a thriller. Considering Khurrana’s history of signing up for impressive projects, we can also expect the same quality from this movie. The film will release on March 31.

This upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 is a period drama and a sequel to the 2018 KGF- Chapter 1. The film is to release on April 14 in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. We will be experiencing the incredible acting of stars like Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

This upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 is slated to release on April 14 and will feature Aamir Khan as the main character with Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya. The movie is a Hindi remake of the American film Forrest Gump, also based on a book of the same name itself. After a delay by an entire year, it is ready to hit the theatres and blow our minds considering it’s an adaptation of a great movie.

A comedy-drama, this upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 will star Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The film is set to release on June 24 and sounds promising because of the great stars featured in the movie.

Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky attitude, making him the perfect fit for a comedy film where he plays a double role for the first time in his career. This upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 featuring him, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma and many others, is the official adaptation of the 1982 movie Angoor, based on Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. The movie will release on July 15.

Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, this upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 belongs to the horror-comedy genre. This film is releasing on July 15, alongside Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. Although we don’t have much information about this movie, we know it will be a blockbuster considering the star cast.

A sports action film, this upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 stars Vijay Deverakonda, who plays a fighter, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson, who will be making his acting debut in the Indian film industry. The film will release on August 25, mainly revolving around Lalit, an aspiring boxer. As with every Bollywood film, this film, too, contains its fair share of spice.

This upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 is the first in a trilogy starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. In addition to a standard format, the film will screen in IMAX 3D and 3D on September 9. The film set in two timeframes shows Shiva, a young man with superpowers, travels 3000 years back to a pre-Mahabharatha era.

The film features renowned stars of Telugu cinema, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, with Bollywood’s favourite, Alia Bhatt, and some international artists. This upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries in the 1920s embarking on a journey away from home to fight for their country. Scheduled to release on October 13, we are sure this film will be a blockbuster.

Another film from the comedy-horror genre, this upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 marks India’s first werewolf film. It is the third instalment of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, Roohi and Stree being the previous ones. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will play the lead roles, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from the initial instalments. The film will release theatrically worldwide on November 25.

Featuring stars like Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli, the film explores the story of the Battle of Garibpur. Based on Brigadier Balram Mehta’s book on the 1971 India- Pakistan war, this upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 is to release on December 9. It will portray Brigadier Balram Mehta’s battle along with his siblings.

The star cast for this upcoming Bollywood film of 2022 is Sharukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. Sharukh Khan will be seen on screen after a three-year sabbatical from movies, with his last one being Zero. It promises to be a thrilling spectacle with never witnessed before scenes. It is a film that takes place in the same universe as Tiger and War, making it seem like we might see an appearance from the stars of those films at some point. The film will release tentatively in the second half of this year.

Hero Image and Featured Image Courtesy: IMDB. The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India