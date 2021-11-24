The Silent Sea is Netflix’s latest Korean Sci-Fi series worth adding to your watch list

Heads-up Korean drama fans, Netflix’s new series, The Silent Sea is arriving on Christmas Eve.

Starring Bae Donna and Gong Yoo, the new sci-fi thriller will launch on 24 December. The Silent Sea is set in the year 2075 when depletion of natural resources has devastated Earth. According to Netflix, the series tells the story of an elite team sent on a special mission to an abandoned research base on the moon.

Netflix has been relatively tight-lipped regarding its new K-drama series. The teaser poster itself reveals Song Jian (Bae Doona), an astrobiologist who has just set foot on the moon. According to the official logline, the character is a member of an elite team sent to the moon to save Earth, which has been depleted of its natural resources, from ruin.

The image of a lone figure on the moon, which is still an infinitely mysterious place that remains an uncharted territory for humans, piques our curiosity in this story of exploration and raises the question, “What happened at the abandoned Korean research base?”

While looking for clues to save Earth, team members encounter mysterious predicaments and unforeseen events that occur in outer space. Their fates hanging by a thread will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The Silent Sea is a series based on director Choi Hang-yong’s short film by the same name, which received much acclaim at the 13th Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival in 2014. Actor Jung Woo-sung was enthralled by this story that Choi has been crafting over a decade.

“I loved the spectacular ideas behind the story. I wanted to be involved in creating a sci-fi series that is uniquely Korean,” said Jung, whose participation in the production of the series has garnered much attention.

Joining Bae Doona and Gong Yoo in this new K-drama sci-fi series are Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young, Lee Mu-saeng and Lee Sung-wook. With a juggernaut cast along with an intense and suspenseful storyline, The Silent Sea is primed to become a grand finale for Korean films and series in 2021.

