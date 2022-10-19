Embrace your inner ‘Black Adam’ with Under Armour’s unique collection

The latest DC superhero adventure, Black Adam, is set to electrify cinemas across the world this month. Starring Dwayne Johnson, the film will focus on the DC Comics antihero. In conjunction with the film’s release, Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) and DC are releasing a variety of original products inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming action-adventure film.

This is the first time Black Adam has appeared in a film and the first time a collection of merchandise featuring the uncompromising antihero will be available. Premier toy, apparel and home goods partners have collaborated with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC to bring Black Adam-themed merchandise to mass market and specialty retailers leading up the film’s release in theatres only, across Asia, from October 19, 2022.

Partners across Asia are also joining in on the celebration with new product launches in fashion, home and accessories categories. Naturally though, it’s Under Armour’s tie-in that has piqued our interest the most.

Under Armour Project Rock x Black Adam

Under Armour is channelling Black Adam with a new collection of stylish threads. Project Rock’s Black Adam Training collection of innovative performance wear created by Dwayne Johnson captures the spirit of Black Adam. The new Black Adam Training collection was inspired by the work the actor put in to prepare for his most demanding role yet, disrupting the superhero genre and forging his own path.

The collection features apparel, accessories and The Ultimate Training shoe, the Black Adam PR 5, that was battle tested at new levels of intensity by Johnson himself. The Black Adam Training collection is now available for sale at retail outlets around the world and online. Check it out here.

(Images: Under Armour)