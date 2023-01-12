facebook
Home > Living > Film & TV > Varisu: Details about the movie + Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s epic performance
Varisu: Details about the movie + Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s epic performance
Living
12 Jan 2023 10:20 AM

Varisu: Details about the movie + Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s epic performance

Romaa Daas

Trust Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna to weave magic through their acting prowess and they won’t disappoint you. After starring in Beast last year, which was a hit commercially, Tamil superstar Vijay is now back to the big screen with an outing like no other – a family drama, Varisu. Talk about a man who has his own methodical ways of doing work and will be unabashed by the choices he makes – yes that’s Vijay for you. He is unfazed about life and is a happy-go-lucky kinda man but his stance changes after he learns something crucial about his father. What is it and how does it change Vijay? This is what the film underlines but it’s not just that. There’s more and that is what has captured the audience’s interest. The Twitter review of Varisu speaks volumes. Here’s more about it.

Apart from having a rich storyline, Varisu’s music is equally diverse. From having a slow number like Vaa Thalaivaa, it has upbeat tracks like Thee Thalapathy and Jimikki Ponnu that has caught the viewers’ interest. But what has really caught the eye is Rashmika Mandanna grooving with Vijay. After enthralling his fans with Arabic Kuthu – Halamithi Habibo, Thalapathy Vijay is back with yet another peppy track that is sure to become the audience’s favourite – Ranjithame. Having Rashmika Mandanna shake a leg with Thalapathy, makes it more obvious that the track is going to be a superhit.

About Varisu

While Thaman S’s music gives much power to the Thalapathy Vijay’s character, the plot is equally gripping. Vijay portrays the role of the youngest son of patriarch Rajendran who has a mining business. Expect nothing KGF like though. While the trailer opens with the setting of the entire family of Rajendran sitting at the table, it puts a question mark on the whereabouts of our protagonist, Vijay. However, as time progresses, we see that Vijay has returned to his father’s business and battling an array enemy. In comes, Prakash Raj, the perfect onscreen villain who adds to the high-octane action scenes of Thalapathy Vijay. Rashmika Mandanna adds charm and grace with her flawless appearance. She holds the fort strongly alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

Varisu Twitter review: Here’s what netizens are saying about the film

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu has floored the audience like anything else. With power-packed action sequences and heavy dialogues, Thalapathy Vijay’s 66th film is sure to become a superhit.

Hero and Featured Images: IMDb

Vijay Thalapathy Rashmika Mandanna Telugu movies
Varisu: Details about the movie + Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s epic performance

Romaa Daas

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.