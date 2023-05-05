8 Places where you can get your mum flowers for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is an important day to celebrate the women who have made a significant impact in our lives. It’s a day to honor mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and all the maternal figures who have played a vital role in shaping our lives. The day is typically celebrated on the second Sunday of May, and it’s a time when we show appreciation and gratitude for all that these amazing women have done for us.

When it comes to selecting a gift for Mother’s Day, flowers are always a popular choice. A bouquet of fresh flowers has a way of brightening up any space and bringing joy to the recipient. Flowers are a classic and timeless gift that has been used for centuries to express love, admiration, and gratitude. Whether it’s a simple bouquet of roses or an exotic arrangement of orchids, flowers have the power to convey our emotions and make our loved ones feel special.

From traditional roses to unique and exotic arrangements, we’ve curated a list of the best flower delivery services to help you find the perfect bouquet for your mum, no matter her taste.

Best florists to get flowers for your mum this Mother’s Day

Flower Chimp

Flower Chimp is a top-rated online flower delivery service that provides customers with a convenient and hassle-free way to send fresh and beautiful flowers to their loved ones. Operating in Southeast Asia, this flower delivery company has gained a reputation for its excellent customer service, wide selection of flowers, and affordable prices. Whether you’re looking for a classic bouquet of roses or an exotic arrangement, Flower Chimp has got you covered.

One of the standout features of Flower Chimp is its wide range of flower options and arrangements. As a customer, you can choose from a variety of flowers such as lilies, tulips, sunflowers, and more. Additionally, you can personalise your order by selecting the type of bouquet or flower, occasion, and budget. Flower Chimp also offers a Trinity Collection package that includes a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates – a perfect gift for any occasion.

Find out more

BloomThis

BloomThis is a delightful flower subscription service that provides customers with a weekly box of fresh flowers, delivered right to their doorstep or the intended recipient’s doorstep. The bespoke arrangements are a pleasant surprise, as you won’t know which premium flowers from around the world you’ll receive until you unbox them. BloomThis also offers the flexibility to pause or cancel the subscription at any time, making it an excellent option for those who want to enjoy fresh flowers without the hassle of committing to a long-term service. Besides weekly subscriptions, BloomThis also offers one-off deliveries that feature a diverse selection of blooms, including anemones, lisianthus, lilies, and roses. With BloomThis, you can bring a touch of nature’s beauty into your home or brighten up your mum’s day with a thoughtful and unique gift this Mother’s Day.

Find out more

Maison des Roses

Maison des Roses is a renowned and sophisticated flower delivery service that offers a wide range of luxurious blooms, presented in sleek signature jet black boxes. If you’re looking for a unique and luxurious gift to surprise and delight your loved ones, or your mum, then Maison des Roses is an excellent option. They have an extensive selection of flower arrangements, from a petite box of 16 red European roses for everyday occasions to a box filled with over 100 flowers in various colours for special occasions. Maison des Roses’ flower arrangements are beautifully crafted and elegantly presented, making them a perfect statement for expressing your love and appreciation to all mothers.

Find out more

LVLY

LVLY is an online flower delivery service that prides itself on using only the freshest, locally grown flowers for their signature flower jars. Their flowers are arranged by experienced in-house florists and delivered in biodegradable boxes. LVLY offers a variety of flowers, including carnations, roses, or gerbera daisies, that can be complemented with champagne and artisanal chocolates.

What makes LVLY unique is their reusable mason jars with customisable labels, which not only look good but also keep the flowers fresh and vibrant. LVLY is an excellent option for a heartfelt Mother’s Day gift, and their picture-perfect floral jar arrangements are sure to brighten up your mum’s day. LVLY also offers same-day delivery, seven days a week, so you can surprise your mum with a beautiful bouquet of flowers whenever you want.

Find out more

ZáHuoHang

If you’re looking for a unique and artistic way to surprise your mum with flowers this Mother’s Day, ZáHuòHáng is a great option. The owner, Joshua Tan, takes a fresh approach to flower arrangements, creating vintage-style bouquets using a variety of flowers, including cotton and wildflowers. These arrangements have a natural, freshly-picked look that is both refreshing and unexpected, making them a great choice for those looking for something different and creative to give their mums this Mother’s Day.

ZáHuòHáng’s bouquets come in muted, earthy colors and textures that are sure to brighten up any space and make your mum feel special. The unique and artistic flair of these bouquets can truly make your gift stand out from the rest. So, if you want to surprise your mum with something that is both beautiful and creative, consider getting her a bouquet from ZáHuòHáng. She is sure to appreciate the effort you put into finding such a unique and heartfelt gift.

Find out more

Heva Gifts

If you’re looking for a special and unique gift for Mother’s Day, Heva Gifts is an excellent option. They specialize in bouquets and vase arrangements that can be complemented with a diverse selection of extras, including chocolate-covered strawberries and marshmallows, helium balloons, plush toys, and decorated cakes and cupcakes. You can choose from a variety of flower types or pre-made arrangements, making it easy to find the perfect gift for your mum. This is also a great option if you need to get several gifts for a specific occasion like Mother’s Day or a birthday.

Find out more

Happy Bunch

Happy Bunch is a unique flower delivery service that caters to a tech-savvy, younger audience. They offer one-off flower deliveries and regular flower subscriptions that can be ordered online. Every day, Happy Bunch curates a special bouquet of flowers that changes based on the season’s availability. The flowers are sourced from Cameron Highlands, as well as China, India, and New Zealand. Happy Bunch is known for its simplicity and convenience, as customers do not have to choose from a wide variety of flowers. Instead, they offer only one budget-friendly, fresh bouquet per day that is wrapped in rustic burlap—perfect for those looking for an affordable bouquet to surprise their mum’s this Mother’s Day. Happy Bunch is an excellent option for a unique and thoughtful Mother’s Day gift that is sure to brighten up your mum’s day.

Find out more

50 Gram

50 Gram is a flower delivery service that was founded in 2016 with the purpose of sending flowers to honour the founders’ late mother. Their aim is to help customers build relationships with joy and gratitude and they have fulfilled countless customer orders, earning a high Google reviews rating of 4.7 stars. They have delivered more than 250,000 orders across Klang Valley and pride themselves on providing the best experience, from the ordering process to the overall experience of the flowers received.

With a wide variety of flower options to choose from, customers can select their mom’s favourite flower or a colourful bouquet that is sure to make her smile. 50 Gram is a great option for those looking for a thoughtful and personalised gift for their mum this Mother’s Day.

Find out more

(Feature and hero image credit: Unsplash/ Cindy Chan)