Diptyque has just released an odour-removing candle

Diptyque has unveiled its new line of household cleaning products with the arrival of La Droguerie, including an odour-removing candle.

The French brand has always been known for creating graceful and soothing perfumed creations. So, it sure was a surprise for many when Diptyque announced that they are releasing a whole new collection filled with products for home keeping. La Droguerie is born out of the Maison’s perfuming expertise — bringing unique scents to daily domestic tasks. Yes, there’s the candle that removes odour (from durian, for example) but the La Droguerie collection also comprises four other noteworthy products.

The range includes a Dish Washing Liquid with Orange Blossom, Multi-Surface Cleaner with Vinegar, Leather and Wood Care Lotion with Beeswax, as well as Ceramic Oval for Wool and Delicate Textiles with Cedar Wood. With the exception of the Anti-Odour Candle with Basil, the La Droguerie products are all Ecocert-approved — with liquid formulations comprising ingredients that are 99% natural (or of natural origin). The line also comes with refillable packs so the bottles can be reused.

Diptyque aims to bring a fresh twist to domestic chores through the sensual assistance of specially created custom-designed scents. Whether it’s washing and polishing or waxing and degreasing, the products in the La Droguerie home keeping collection are made to spark extra joy to tasks that might seem mundane to some. Bonus points for eco-friendliness! Which of these products will you be trying out first?

La Droguerie products are available at Diptyque Pavilion Kuala Lumpur as well as Kens Apothecary Bangsar Village 2 and Sunway Pyramid.

(All images by Diptyque)