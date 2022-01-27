Tips to quick and easy spring cleaning this Chinese New Year

We round up some of the quickest and easiest spring cleaning tips to keep your home spick and span throughout Chinese New Year.

Lunar New Year is just around the corner and it is the time of the year again to welcome friends and family over to celebrate the auspicious occasion. While we are all obligated to observe proper SOPs during CNY celebrations, it is also as important to keep the house clean for a cleaner and healthier environment at home.

According to Dyson’s Global Dust Study, 10% of respondents around the world deep clean their home only once a year or less. And with more looking to stay in rather than out this year, deep cleaning can set you up for a great head start for reducing the post-visiting clean-up workload.

Here’s a foolproof cleaning tip sheet on how to clean room by room.

Up, below and all in between

Set aside time to clean up high. Ceilings and appliances like the ceiling fans, chandeliers, and air-conditioning units are some of the dustiest parts of the home, and often overlooked. Remove anything mounted on the walls including clocks and photo frames, and vacuum the dust that has built up on the surface. Don’t forget to also vacuum around the crevices of hard-to-move furniture like bookshelves and cupboards, as well as behind the television.

Fabrics and soft furnishing

Don’t forget the curtains and blinds as well. Using the soft brush tool, vacuum dust away before washing them at 60 to 90 degree Celsius to kill any germs and bacteria. Carpets are also a perfect hiding place for dust mites, where they cling deeply in the fibres. Vacuum thoroughly to reduce the number of dust mites and their food source. Then, give it a good spritz using your favourite anti-bacterial solutions. We’d recommend The Sanren Journey Fabric Sanitiser to eliminate up to 99.9% germs while being gentle to all kinds of fabrics.

Freshen up the bedroom

Remember to tackle the bedrooms and textile furniture including mattresses, sofas and even the little bed of your pets. Vacuum both sides of the mattresses to remove dust mites and dead skin flakes. Wash all removable coverings at 60 to 90 degree Celsius to kill any germs and bacteria. Then, leave it to air and dry (preferably with direct sunlight) for a couple of hours before putting on new sheets and covers. For pet beds, use a Dyson Hair Screw Tool to remove pet hair and microscopic allergens especially if these are not washable.

Deep clean the kitchen

Clear kitchen counters and cupboards to deep clean. Start by disposing all expired foodstuff, and recycle old mason jars and plastic containers that you’ve not been using in the past year — chances are, you don’t need them anymore. Vacuum above and below appliances like the refrigerator, scrub down the sink, and wipe all kitchen appliances, stovetops, hood and hob to remove any stubborn build-ups. Follow up by making sure all surfaces are dry.

Toilet bowl, sink and tiles

When cleaning the bathroom, it is not just the toilet bowl and sink that need to be scrubbed. The grouting of your bathroom tiles can turn a nasty orange colour due to mould and mildew growing in humidity. Make a paste from baking soda and water, and scrub into the grout with an old toothbrush to return it to its original colour. Always ventilate your bathroom to reduce mould growth as well.

Check out this article for other natural cleaning solutions that you can easily make with simple ingredients that you’d find at home.

Vacuum top-down

When it comes to vacuuming, it is always a good idea to vacuum top-down to ensure you’re capturing any fallen dust. If you’re using the Dyson Omni-glide or the Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner, you can easily reach the nooks and crannies on the ceiling to clean cobwebs and dusts. Make sure to clean all the corners and crevices, as well as under and around the furniture using the right tools and attachments provided. Depending on the size of your home, split the job up by rooms or floors as vacuuming the whole home at a single time can be quite a tough feat.

Sit back and purify

Once you’re done, turn on the air purifier and let the magic happen as you enjoy clean and fresh air around the home. When cooking up a storm for your reunion dinners, it is also best to keep the air purifier at full speed to keep the room in tiptop condition for your guests.

And if you’re still looking for one for your home, Dyson’s latest purifiers and humidifiers are great to tackle indoor pollution by removing up to 97% of food odours, and capturing H1N1 virus, as well as 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns such as allergens, bacteria, pollen and mould spores. The auto mode also enables the machine to intelligently react to changing air quality, and can be easily controlled by the Dyson Link App or voice control — keeping everything convenient and easy, as impressive for visiting guests too!