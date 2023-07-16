Turn your space into a Barbiecore Dream House with these 5 room decor tips

There’s no avoiding it, the colour pink has taken a life of its own over the past few months, and that is courtesy of the firepower from the Barbie movie’s multi-million dollar marketing machine. While the tenants of the Barbiecore aesthetic may appear to be fairly fresh and new, influencing everything from fashion to entertainment and of course room decor, the fact stands that true devotees of the movement have known about its infectious effervescence for decades now.

Image credit: AirBnB

Naturally, the look lends itself perfectly to a life of celebrity with its vibrance and glamour, with notable names such as Angelyne and of course, Paris Hilton, counting themselves as proponents across generational gaps worth of lavish pink opulence. But if you’re new to the Barbiecore movement, let’s break it down into simple terms: taking its name after Mattel’s famed doll and her life in pink plastic, the idea is to unapologetically layer pink on pink, with touches of dollhouse whimsy thrown in for good measure.

Image credit: RF._.studio via Pexels

As all movements do, this one has also seen its fair share of rises and dips, where public opinion towards it oscillated between a curious novelty to a reviled symbol of bimbofication. In the case of modern-day convention, the Barbiecore aesthetic has come to represent a much-needed breath of fresh, strawberry-tinged air that heralds optismism and confidence into a post-pandemic world.

So if you’re looking to bring a little of that infectious joy into your own space and transform it into a Barbie Dream House of your own making, here are some great room decor tips you may want to consider!

1. Nailing the right shade of Barbiecore pink

The most obvious way to jump on board the Barbiecore room decor bandwagon is unsurprisingly, by painting your walls in the appropriate hue of pink. But selecting a pink that works best with your space is crucial, as different hues and shades can alter the visual proportions of a room, making it look either smaller or larger than it actually is. So pick wisely!

In the case of Barbie’s exact shade of pink, it tends to lean heavily into an almost lurid tone of magenta. The closest possible paint swatch that matches this pink from Pantone™ is the PMS Rhodamine Red U.

If painting your room pink is too big of a commitment (understandably so), you can always pick to add pink accents such as cushions, lamps, or a mirror, into your space instead.

2. Consider adding a piece of mid-century modern furniture

Introduced in 1959, Barbie and her accompanying dollhouses are inspired by the mid-century modernist trend that had taken architecture and interior design by storm at the time. Mid-century modern design, most commonly abbreviated into ‘MCM’, refers to an aesthetic that typically features clean, geometric lines accented by splashes of colour and an interplay of materials such as wood, glass, and metalware.

This design motif is most famously featured in the first-ever Barbie Dream House set, which was introduced as a two-storey loft chock full of wood facade appointed MCM furnishings and pinks, yellows, and blues, representing the pinnacle of luxury living for the Mod era.

Naturally, you can score some extra Barbiecore points by adding mid-century modern furniture to your room or home, such as a sofa. Fortunately, furniture pieces after MCM can still be commonly found in most stores. Bonus points if it’s pink, for maximum Barbiecore room decor vibes.

3. Camp it up

Another obvious design motif that is common to the Barbiecore aesthetic is naturally, camp. If you missed out on the show notes from 2019’s MET Gala theme, camp simply refers to the ‘love of artifice and exaggeration’, as American writer Susan Sontag describes.

Of course, given how children are the intended target demographic for the Barbie franchise, the notion of camp has always been inherently woven into the fabric of the brand and its visuals with its playful, larger-than-life interpretation of reality.

You can imbue your living space with just a little touch of camp too by incorporating decorative accents such as pillows in the shape of a pair of lips, an oversized high-heel that also doubles as a recliner, or even light fixtures in the form of clouds.

4. More is more

In the Barbie universe, maximalism is king. This is to say that when your life is plastic and fantastic, you wouldn’t have to worry about downsizing or paring things down, whether it be in terms of your wardrobe or your home. Where the latter is concerned, forget about taking pages from Kon-Mari minimalism and find joy instead by filling your happy space with happy things.

Think overhead LED strip lights or fairy lights for ambiance, or plants in fuscia pots to bring nature into your Dream House. There is truly no bric-a-brac too big, or too small, in this Barbiecore fantasy.

5. Don’t forget scents!

Naturally, a big part of cementing the ambiance of your Barbiecore space beyond furniture and decor is by scenting it accordingly. With an entire market dedicated to room scents varying from stone diffusers to candles and even atomisers, the options are truly endless here.

For the purposes of staying on-brand, floral-based scents are your best bet. Some great options include Jo Malone’s Peony and Blush Suede Home Candle, or the Red Roses Home Candle. For a more budget-friendly alternative, Champagne Toast and Tea Rose three-wick candles from Bath and Body Works are also absolutely perfect.

Feature and hero image credit: AirBnB Newsroom