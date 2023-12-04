Jotun’s new canvas features a fresh palette for interior expression

Jotun’s new Global Colour Collection from 2024 comprises 23 swatches, designed to provide inspiration and guidance to those seeking to express themselves in their homes.

In between a soft muted beige and a golden green, Jotun has curated a beautiful canvas, especially for 2024. The new Global Colour Collection offers a toolbox of tones for creative interiors, inviting new and existing homeowners to imagine their canvas through the colours that surround them.

This year, Jotun taps on the artist in everyone with Canvas, the brand’s new Global Colour Collection for 2024. It is specifically designed to encourage everyone to express themselves in their homes. With 23 new colours from Jotun’s collection (available in the Majestic Sense paint line), the palette consists of 10 brand new shades specially developed under the direction of Global Colour Manager, Lisbeth Larsen, in close collaboration with Jotun’s colour technology lab.

“When it comes to expressing ourselves, colour is the most powerful tool we have. Even if we don’t always realise it, all of us are brimming with ideas. Sometimes, we just need to find the courage to express them. Canvas is Jotun’s way of giving people that courage; of showing them that, deep down, everyone can be an artist,” enthuses Larsen.

Browse through the palette and you’ll find solid soothing colours complementing soft powdery tones in shades of blue, green, pink and yellow. Warm and cool neutrals balance the repertoire. When put together, all 23 combined offer a sense of relaxation and calmness — ameliorating nature-inspired greens with fresh blues and soft greys to evoke the meditative nuances of the sky and the sea. A soft touch of yellows and muted golds infuse an uplifting sense of joy and optimism — the perfect colours to start the new year in the right direction.

How does Canvas, Jotun’s Global Colour Collection 2024 work? All 23 colours that are selected in the colour wheel are complementary and harmonious together. You can use them in the same tones or juxtapose the colours using different intensities. No matter the direction you go, all combinations work well together. And that’s the beauty of the Canvas — allowing you to freely express your interior creativity.

Think of contrasts when designing your communal spaces or linearity in tones when putting together more private spaces. With Jotun, your creativity is endless.

Get your hands on the handy colour wheel and find out more about the Global Colour Collection here.

(All images from Jotun)