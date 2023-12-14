Here’s where to get your hands on the best Christmas decorations in KL & Selangor

As the magic of the festive season draws near, it’s time to begin the delightful task of assembling an array of vibrant decorations to add a festive touch to your home. While the process of turning your home into a holiday wonderland can be a joyous undertaking, the task of hunting for the perfect Christmas decorations can often feel daunting, especially if you’re in a last-minute scramble amidst the holiday frenzy and aren’t sure where to start.

To aid you in your quest for the finest Christmas decorations, we’ve journeyed through the winter wonderlands of various retailers’ holiday collections. No matter if your tastes lean towards the lavish and show-stopping ornaments or if you favour a subtler, more minimalist vibe, the retailers we’ve discovered on our journey will undoubtedly add a sprinkle of holiday magic to your festive decor shopping experience.

8 Places to get the best Christmas decorations in KL & Selangor

IKEA

IKEA, a shining star in the realm of home decor, magically brings the spirit of a Swedish Christmas to your doorstep. Each year, they uphold a beloved tradition of importing live Christmas trees directly from Sweden’s snowy landscapes, infusing your home with an authentic Nordic holiday charm.

Their carefully curated collection of ornaments is like a treasure chest of Christmas joy, each piece uniquely designed to transform your Christmas tree into a radiant beacon of holiday cheer. In tune with today’s digital world, IKEA also extends their magic to your screens, offering a seamless online shopping experience for stress-free holiday preparations.

With their festive array of offerings and unwavering dedication to quality, IKEA is your magic wand to sprinkle your home with holiday enchantment.

IKEA Cheras

Address: 2A, Jalan Cochrane, Maluri, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

IKEA Damansara

Address: 2, Jalan PJU 7/2, Mutiara Damansara, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

FNC

FNC, previously known as Fun N Cheer, is your one-stop destination for finding an array of reasonably priced Christmas adornments. Their selection, which ranges from twinkling Christmas trees to luminous baubles, varies from outlet to outlet, depending on the store’s size.

They provide an assortment of unique decorations, like delightful light-up reindeers and snowmen, that would add a festive touch to your garden or balcony.

A standout feature of certain FNC outlets is their ready-to-assemble Christmas trees in various sizes, equipped with dazzling LED lights for your convenience. If you’re on the hunt for a place where you can find all your Christmas decorations under one roof, FNC won’t disappoint.

FNC Viva Home

Address: LG-10, VIVAHOME SHOPPING MALL, 85, Jalan Loke Yew, Cheras, 55200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 8 PM

FNC Taman Tun Perak

Address: 15, Jalan Tun Perak 2, Taman Tun Perak, 43200 Cheras, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

FNC Kuchai Lama

Address: 54 52, Jalan Kuchai Maju 16, Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park, 58200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

FNC Pudu

Address: No. 3-5, Jalan Kancil, Off, Jln Pudu, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 9 AM – 9 PM

Visit their website to check out more FNC locations here.

Kaison

A haven for pocket-friendly holiday needs, Kaison is your magic carpet to a Christmas wonderland. Imagine a store brimming with twinkling fairy lights, vibrant Christmas baubles, lush wreaths, and cute mini pine trees. Kaison offers these and much more, ensuring you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to decking your halls in festive splendour.

Kaison MyTown

Address: Lot No. L3-012, Level 3, MyTOWN Shopping Centre, 6, Jalan Cochrane, Seksyen 90, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Kaison Melawati Mall

Address: L4 – 17(B), Level 4, UP2 – 01, Melawati Mall, 355, Jalan Bandar Melawati, Pusat Bandar Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Kaison EkoCheras Mall

Address: Lot No. S69, Second Floor, EkoCheras Mall No. 693, Batu, 5, Jalan Cheras, Taman Mutiara Barat, 56000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Kaison Sunway Pyramid

Address: LG2.17 & LG2.18, Level LG2, Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall, 3, Jalan PJS 11/15, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to check out more Kaison locations here.

Spotlight

Spotlight is a festive treasure trove, renowned for its grand collection of holiday decorations. The store makes its mark with an eclectic mix of holiday embellishments, many of which are exclusive finds that add an extra sprinkle of magic to your Christmas decor. Not to forget, they also provide an online shopping experience, making your holiday shopping journey as smooth as a sleigh ride on a snowy night.

Spotlight IOI City Mall

Address: Lot No. L2 – 229-231, City, IOI City Mall, 2, Lebuh IRC, IOI Resort, 62502 Putrajaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Spotlight IPC

Address: No 2, Level, 2, Jalan PJU 7/2, Mutiara Damansara, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Spotlight MyTown

Address: Level 2, MyTown Shopping Centre, Jalan Cochrane, Cheras, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Visit their online store here.

Daiso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAISO by AEON (@daiso_by_aeon)

Not to be mistaken with Kaiso, Daiso is your everyday treasure trove of household essentials. This retail store has also made it to our list with a delightful twist this festive season by transforming a special section of their store into a Christmas wonderland. So, if you’re hunting for some wallet-friendly, yet charming decorations for your Christmas tree, just step into any Daiso outlet near you and immerse yourself in their festive offerings.

Daiso MyTown

Address: 64-82, Jalan Cochrane, Maluri, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Daiso Pavilion KL

Address: Lot 6 . 24 . 05 & 6 . 24 . 06B, 168, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Daiso Sunway Velocity

Address: Lot 4-13, Sunway Velocity, Maluri, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Daiso The Starling

Address: F-125, Level 1, Starling Mall, Jalan SS 21/37, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Daiso Tropicana Gardens Mall

Address: Lot 1F-19&20, First Floor – West Walk, Tropicana Gardens Mall, Tropicana Indah, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to check out more Daiso locations here.

SSF Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SSFHOME (@ssfhome_malaysia)

SSF Home, typically a hotspot for stylish furniture shopping, morphs into a festive decoration hub as Christmas draws near. They offer a range of holiday decorations, from twinkling fairy lights, ornaments in festive hues, plush stockings for your mantel, to larger-than-life inflatables that are sure to be a hit with the kids.

What sets SSF Home apart is their selection of Christmas trees of various sizes, available for sale at their outlets. Their range of Christmas trees, whether you’re seeking a towering tree or an array of Christmas music boxes, they can cater to every home’s needs. With their diverse collection, SSF Home makes it easy to build a complete, coordinated holiday look for your home.

SSF Home Ampang Point

Address: Lot S02, 2nd Floor, Ampang Point Shopping Centre, Jalan Mamanda 3, Ampang Point, 68000 Ampang, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

SSF Home MyTown

Address: 6, Jalan Cochrane, Maluri, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

SSF Home Melawati Mall

Address: Melawati Mall, L2-19 Level 2, 355, Jln Bandar Melawati, Pusat Bandar Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

SSF Home The Starling

Address: S-223, 2nd Floor, Pusat Perniagaan Starling @ Uptown No 6, Jalan, Jalan SS 21/37, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to check out more SSF Home locations here.

S&J Co

S&J Co, a store typically celebrated for its whimsical gift offerings, delightfully transforms during the holiday season. It becomes a festive sanctuary, offering a cornucopia of Christmas treasures. Their enchanting collection boasts a charming selection of baubles, festively themed stockings, magical snow globes, and a host of other festive knick-knacks, each adding a dash of Christmas cheer.

S&J Co NU Sentral

Address: L1-18, Nu Sentral, 201, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

S&J Co Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport

Address: L2-02 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre.2, Jalan Hang Tuah Pudu, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

S&J Co 1 Utama Shopping Centre

Address: 2nd Floor (S333, One Utama Shopping Centre, Bandar Utama, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

S&J Co Mid Valley Megamall

Address: Mid Valley Megamall, S-063, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to check out more S&J Co locations here.

Mr DIY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MR DIY Malaysia (@mrdiy2u)

When it comes to sourcing the perfect trinkets to deck your halls this Christmas, Mr DIY stands as a trusted ally. Their eclectic collection, a veritable Aladdin’s cave of Christmas treasures, caters to every festive aesthetic. Whether you’re looking to drape your abode with festive garlands, infusing each corner with a sense of celebration, or aiming to transform your Christmas tree into a twinkling spectacle with brilliant baubles, Mr DIY has your back.

Their glittering stars promise to infuse your holiday decor with a sprinkle of magic, creating an ambiance that’s both enchanting and festive. And for those who cherish tradition, their timeless Christmas wreaths serve as an ideal pick. These can be hung on doors or walls, instantly evoking that heartwarming, classic Christmas feel. Mr DIY is definitely a must-visit for those looking for the best Christmas decorations,

Mr DIY Ampang Point

Address: Lot 8662-G, Lot 8662-1, Lot 8661-1, Wisma Saudagar, Batu, 5, Jalan Ampang, Kampung Melayu Ampang, 68000 Ampang, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Mr DIY NU Sentral

Address: L4.05, Level 4, NU Sentral Mall, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Mr DIY SOGO

Address: Lot LG-L7, LG Floor, Kompleks Pernas Sogo, Sogo, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, 50100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Mr DIY LaLaport BBCC

Address: Lot L2-11A, Level 2, Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre, Jln Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to check out more Mr DIY locations here.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @ikeamalaysia)