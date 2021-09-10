An in-depth look at citizenship and statelessness with lawyer Jasmine Wong

Being a lawyer specialising in citizenship among others and passionate about social issues, how do you separate your professional endeavours and your personal feelings?

It is a fine line separating my personal emotions from work. Because at the end of the day, we are all human. You would think that it gets easier all the time, but it never does. I have parents telling me that the government schools refuse to accept their children as students because they are not citizens and do not have MyKID.

My teenage clients would express their frustrations over countless occasions whenever they were questioned for not having MyKAD, e.g. sitting for examinations, not being able to represent the school and/or state for extra-curricular activities. Their feelings amplified in a social setting when they were not able to participate in outings with friends or to the extent of giving up their dreams to study abroad and achieving their ambitions. It is unfortunately uncommon to hear that many of them face depression at some point in their lives.

As for my adult clients, some could not even work to fend for themselves. The lack of awareness on green IC (MyKAS) holders also plays its part. Employers are unnecessarily cautious about hiring individuals who do not have MyKAD or are having MyKAS because they automatically assume that there would be legal problems associated with it.

While authorities do not seem to fully comprehend the concept of statelessness, they conveniently divide individuals into citizens and non-citizens, with statelessness falls under the non-citizen category. Any non-citizen is expected to produce a passport under most circumstances. This has led to challenges in getting married or seeking employment. My clients will not be able to register their marriage because the NRD requires them to produce their passports. And if they were to have children, their children would be stateless as well leading to generations of statelessness.

I always get frustrated with the system because all these problems can be easily solved if only there is political will. But then I would remind myself that I am doing my best to help them, with the hope that one day their lives will change for the better. By raising awareness on this very issue, the public will one day understand and thereby change the general perception towards stateless individuals.