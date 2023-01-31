facebook
31 Jan 2023 08:30 AM

Things to know about Gen-Z’s newest It girl Apple Martin

Sushmita Mahanta

Hollywood has a new nepotism baby. However, this time the catchy buzzword for trolling the children of celebrities is being used in a positive light, after model Apple Martin’s Paris Fashion Week debut in Europe.

With criticisms often surrounding celebrity children for having an easy way out in the industry, it’s a delight to see the new ‘nepotism baby,’ Apple Martin, being lauded by the public for her talent.

Want to know more about the fashion diva? We have you covered.

Interesting facts about Apple Martin, the new nepotism baby everyone’s talking about

Who is Apple Martin?

paris fashion week
Image credit: yashar/Twitter

Apple Blythe Alison Martin is the daughter of Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin and Academy award-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow.

And, after Apple’s birth in 2004, she had become Google’s top searched celebrity kid, as per South China Morning Post.

What’s special about the name ‘Apple’?

Paltrow revealed in a 2004 interview with Oprah that it was Chris Martin (now her ex-husband), who came up with the name Apple, and that she immediately fell in love with how sweet it sounded.

“It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me. Apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome,” said Paltrow.

Apple Martin’s fashion debut

On 24 January, she made her fashion debut with Chanel’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in Europe.

Dressed in Chanel from head to toe, Martin took the front row seat with actors Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton.

Martin prefers being private on social media

In spite of being a celebrity child, Martin prefers to have a private Instagram account.

And, Twitteratis have appreciated her for being mysterious.

Everyone’s favourite ‘nepo baby’

After her recent appearance, she was lauded for her poise, grace and charisma. She immediately became the new favourite ‘nepo baby’ across social media.

Is Apple Martin also a lyricist?

Chris Martin’s daughter is meant to be involved with music right? Well, Apple is one of the names credited for writing the Coldplay song “Let Somebody Go” featuring Selena Gomez.

The celebrity kid was also seen singing Ariana Grande’s “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart” with her dad.

Chris once dedicated “My Universe” to his daughter in one of Coldplay’s concerts.

(Main image credit: yashar/Twitter; featured image credit: Voguerunway/Twitter)

Chanel Paris Fashion Week Coldplay chanel spring summer Apple Martin
Sushmita Mahanta

A PhD research scholar, Sushmita is a full-time writer and a part time poet. Clashing and colliding with words since childhood, there was nothing better than writing she could do to make a living. Notepads are Sushmita's one true love -- the unbothered victims drowned in the ink of her pen. An avid fan of K-pop and K-dramas, she mostly writes about Korean culture and entertainment. When not writing, Sushmita is dancing, reading, collecting books, learning about fashion, art, motion pictures, and appreciating BTS.

 
