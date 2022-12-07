1901- 2022: Asians who have won the Nobel Prize

The pinnacle of excellence, perseverance and timeless innovation that set global standards and records, the Nobel Prize is the embodiment of the tireless work of individuals and groups who have set unprecedented examples that have completely changed the way we see the world. Among them are several Asian Nobel Prize winners who have made significant contributions across all six award categories of medicine, literature, peace, physics, chemistry and economic sciences.

But how did it all begin? Let’s have a look.

Who was Alfred Nobel and how was the award established?

Born in Stockholm, on 21 October 1833, Swedish industrialist and inventor Alfred Nobel belonged to a family that descended from Olof Rudbeck, a well-known Swedish technical genius in the 17th century, a period during which Sweden was a European superpower. He grew up in Russia and France and visited Sweden, Germany and the United States to study Chemistry and gain technical knowledge. He soon developed an interest for Chemistry and began experimenting to help in the construction business.

Along with his ardent interest in science and medicine, Nobel was also passionate about art and literature. Years later in 1895, he drafted his Will, which dictated that major chunks of his estate would go towards awarding scientific discoveries, peace and humanitarian works and unparalleled literary creations.

Thus was established the highest mark of honour for excellence in these six fields — the Nobel Prize. As per the Nobel Prize website, the Will states, “prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”

However, when the Will was opened and read after Nobel’s death, it stirred some controversies both within the family as well as internationally. His family was displeased at learning that the fortune is being used elsewhere and resisted giving the award.

The award presenters appointed by Nobel also refused to carry out their duties. It was only later in 1901 that the first Nobel Prize was handed out.

While the Nobel Prize is announced in autumn, the award ceremony and other lectures take place on 10 December to mark the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel. The festivities run over a week, which is named Nobel Week.

What happens during Nobel Week?

Previous Nobel laureates, members of the Nobel Committee and other intellectuals from their respective fields nominate awardees for the coming year, and the winners are announced in October-November. The award ceremony is then held in Stockholm, Sweden, and Oslo, Norway.

The entire week is marked with musical concerts and lectures and conferences by the winners who share details about their works and vision. In 2022, Nobel Week will be held between 6 and 12 December.

Some of the major highlights of Nobel Week also include peace exhibitions, other exhibits chronicling details about the Nobel Prize banquet, winners’ talks at these banquets and the Nobel Week Lights.

The Nobel Week Lights is held between 3 and 11 December when the streets of Stockholm come alive with wonderful art installations that are an ode to the awarded discoveries. The event is free and welcomes everyone to see the urban space of the city from a whole new dimension.

Nobel Prize stats

To date, 615 Nobel Prizes have been handed to 989 individuals and organisations. And, since there are a few illustrious names who have received the award more than once, it brings the total number to 954 persons and 27 organisations. Japan holds the record of winning the most Nobel Prizes across all fields.

While India holds the position of being the first Asian country to win a Nobel Prize when bard Rabindranath Tagore received the accolade in 1913, neighbouring country Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel laureate who received it at the age of 17 in 2014.

Here are all the Asian Nobel laureates, from 1901 to 2022, that you must know about

Rabindranath Tagore

Year of winning: 1913

Nationality: India

Field: Literature

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore is the first Asian and Indian Nobel laureate.

Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman

Year of winning: 1930

Nationality: India

Field: Physics

CV Raman is the first Asian recipient of the Nobel Prize for science.

Hideki Yukawa

Year of winning: 1949

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physics

Chen Ning Yang and Tsung-Dao Lee

Year of winning: 1957

Nationality: China/ USA

Field: Physics

Sin-Itiro Tomonaga

Year of winning: 1965

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physics

Leo Esaki

Year of winning: 1973

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physics

Le Duc Tho

Year of winning: 1973

Nationality: Vietnam

Field: Peace

The first Vietnamese Nobel laureate, Le Duc Tho was awarded the Nobel peace prize along with the US Secretary of state Henry Kissinger for their relentless service in forming the Paris Peace Accord. However, he declined the award on grounds of continued unrest in Vietnam.

Eisaku Sato

Year of winning: 1974

Nationality: Japan

Field: Peace

Samuel C.C. Ting

Year of winning: 1976

Nationality: China/ USA

Field: Physics

Menachem Begin

Year of winning: 1978

Nationality: Israel

Field: Peace

Mother Teresa

Year of winning: 1979

Nationality: India

Field: Peace

The first Asian woman to receive the Nobel Prize, Mother Teresa was declared a saint in 2016 by Pope Francis.

Abdus Salam

Year of winning: 1979

Nationality: Pakistan

Field: Physics

Abdus Salam is the first Pakistani Nobel laureate.

Kenichi Fukui

Year of winning: 1981

Nationality: Japan

Field: Chemistry

Yuan T. Lee

Year of winning: 1986

Nationality: Taiwan

Field: Chemistry

Yuan T. Lee is the first Taiwanese Nobel laureate.

Charles J. Pedersen

Year of winning: 1987

Nationality: South Korea/ USA

Field: Chemistry

Susumu Tonegawa

Year of winning: 1987

Nationality: Japanese

Field: Physiology or medicine

Tonegawa is the first Japanese Nobel laureate in the field of medicine.

The 14th Dalai Lama (Tenzin Gyatso)

Year of winning: 1989

Nationality: Tibet (now China)

Field: Peace

Aung San Suu Kyi

Year of winning: 1991

Nationality: Myanmar

Field: Peace

Kenzaburo Oe

Year of winning: 1994

Nationality: Japan

Field: Literature

Yasser Arafat

Year of winning: 1994

Nationality: Palestine

Field: Peace

First Palestinian Arab to win a Nobel Prize.

Shimon Peres

Year of winning: 1994

Nationality: Israel

Field: Peace

Yitzhak Rabin

Year of winning: 1994

Nationality: Israel

Field: Peace

Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo and José Ramos-Horta

Year of winning: 1996

Nationality: Timor-Leste

Field: Peace

They are the first Timorese Nobel laureates

Daniel C. Tsui

Year of winning: 1998

Nationality: China

Field: Physics

Amartya Sen

Year of winning: 1998

Nationality: India

Field: Economics

Amartya Sen is the first Asian recipient of the award for economics.

Hideki Shirakawa

Year of winning: 2000

Nationality: Japan

Field: Chemistry

Gao Xingjian

Year of winning: 2000

Nationality: Japan

Field: Chemistry

Gao Xingjian

Year of winning: 2000

Nationality: China

Field: Literature

Kim Dae-jung

Year of winning: 2000

Nationality: South Korea

Field: Peace

The first Korean Nobel laureate, Kim Dae-jung was the former President of South Korea.

Ryoji Noyori

Year of winning: 2001

Nationality: Japan

Field: Chemistry

VS Naipaul

Year of winning: 2001

Nationality: Trinidad and Tobago

Field: Literature

Masatoshi Koshiba

Year of winning: 2002

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physics

Koichi Tanaka

Year of winning: 2002

Nationality: Japan

Field: Chemistry

Daniel Kahneman

Year of winning: 2002

Nationality: Israel/ US

Field: Economics

Shirin Ebadi

Year of winning: 2003

Nationality: Iran

Field: Peace

Shirin Ebadi is the first Muslim and Iranian woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Aaron Ciechanover and Avram Hershko

Year of winning: 2004

Nationality: Israel

Field: Chemistry

Robert J. Aumann

Year of winning: 2005

Nationality: Israel

Field: Economics

Orhan Pamuk

Year of winning: 2006

Nationality: Turkey

Field: Literature

Orhan Pamuk is the first Turkish Nobel laureate.

Muhammad Yunus

Year of winning: 2006

Nationality: Bangladesh

Field: Peace

The first Bangladeshi Nobel laureate, Muhammad Yunus won the prize along with Grameen Bank.

Osamu Shimomura

Year of winning: 2008

Nationality: Japan

Field: Chemistry

Roger Y. Tsien

Year of winning: 2008

Nationality: USA

Field: Chemistry

Yoichiro Nambu

Year of winning: 2008

Nationality: USA/ Japan

Field: Physics

Makoto Kobayashi

Year of winning: 2008

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physics

Toshihide Maskawa

Year of winning: 2008

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physics

Charles Kuen Kao

Year of winning: 2009

Nationality: Hong Kong, China/ UK

Field: Physics

Venkatraman Ramakrishnan

Year of winning: 2009

Nationality: India

Field: Chemistry

Ada E. Yonath

Year of winning: 2009

Nationality: Israel

Field: Chemistry

Ei-ichi Negishi

Year of winning: 2010

Nationality: China

Field: Chemistry

Akira Suzuki

Year of winning: 2010

Nationality: Japan

Field: Chemistry

Liu Xiaobo

Year of winning: 2010

Nationality: China

Field: Peace

Liu Xiaobo received the Nobel Peace Prize while in prison.

Tawakkol Karman

Year of winning: 2011

Nationality: Yemen

Field: Peace

Tawakkol Karman is the first Yemeni and Arab woman Nobel Prize recipient.

Dan Shechtman

Year of winning: 2011

Nationality: Israel

Field: Chemistry

Shinya Yamanaka

Year of winning: 2012

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physiology or medicine

Mo Yan

Year of winning: 2012

Nationality: China

Field: Literature

Arieh Warshel

Year of winning: 2013

Nationality: British Mandate of Palestine (now Israel)

Field: Chemistry

Kailash Satyarthi

Year of winning: 2014

Nationality: India

Field: Peace

Malala Yousafzai

Year of winning: 2014

Nationality: Pakistan

Field: Peace

Malala Yousafzai is the first Pakistani woman Nobel laureate and the youngest person to receive the award.

Isamu Akasaki

Year of winning: 2014

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physics

Isamu Akasaki, Hiroshi Amano and Shuji Nakamura

Year of winning: 2014

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physics

Takaaki Kajita

Year of winning: 2015

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physics

Aziz Sancar

Year of winning: 2015

Nationality: Turkey

Field: Chemistry

Satoshi Ōmura

Year of winning: 2015

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physiology or medicine

Tu Youyou

Year of winning: 2015

Nationality: China

Field: Physiology or medicine

Yoshinori Ohsumi

Year of winning: 2016

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physiology or medicine

Kazuo Ishiguro

Year of winning: 2017

Nationality: Japan

Field: Literature

Tasuku Honjo

Year of winning: 2018

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physiology or medicine

Nadia Murad Basee Taha

Year of winning: 2018

Nationality: Iran

Field: Peace

Nadia Murad Basee Taha is the first Iraqi to win the Nobel Prize.

Akira Yoshino

Year of winning: 2019

Nationality: Japan

Field: Chemistry

Abhijit Banerjee

Year of winning: 2019

Nationality: India

Field: Economics

Syukuro Manabe

Year of winning: 2021

Nationality: Japan

Field: Physics

Maria Ressa

Year of winning: 2021

Nationality: Philippines

Field: Peace

Maria Ressa is a Filipino journalist and the first Nobel Prize recipient of the country.

(Main image credit: Frankie Fouganthin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons; DFID – UK Department for International Development, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons; feature image credit: DFID – UK Department for International Development, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons )