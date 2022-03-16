Annice Lyn takes us behind the scenes on the life of a photojournalist

Celebrated documentary and sports photographer Annice Lyn shares her experience covering the recent Beijing Winter Olympics equipped with the latest MacBook Pro.

Behind every photograph taken — a breathtaking one to say the least —it is more than just one simple click. While a photographer would rather take the back seat and let the photographs do the talking, they oftentimes don’t talk about the process of getting there — to that exact moment of the shot.

The camera plays an important role, of course, but it is also about the understanding of the situation, the sense of place and the post-production that would make or break a photograph. In the eyes of renowned photojournalist Annice Lyn, it is about capturing a moment that would spark conversations (or controversies).

“There’s no ‘perfect’ picture,” she opens. “The biggest achievement, for me, would be taking an important picture that holds conversations together, be it good or bad — it doesn’t matter. Sometimes, you’ll see people liking or hating the work that we do. And that’s something that we gravitate towards — to create art or a photograph that works as a tool to inform, reform and impact people.”

Through our conversation, it is clear that Annice is driven by one thing — sheer passion. Her narrative is never a straight road but one that splits in many directions. But that is the beauty of her photographs — to have the ability to tell stories and stir emotions through one still image. It’s powerful.

The multi-hyphenated photographer who has a background in architecture and also a former national figure skater confides that the role of a documentary and sports photographer is not an easy one. “I quickly realised that my job is quite physically and mentally demanding,” she says, adding how Muay Thai helps her cope with the toughest situations.

“Tokyo was my first Summer Olympics. I foresaw it would be very physically demanding. And I think the mental demand comes with the lack of sleep and all of that combined,” she adds. “But Beijing was 10 times harder because it’s the same things applied plus layers and layers of clothes. And with the way everything needs to be airtight, you need to be very smart in terms of what you have with you.”

She recalls going up to the mountain to shoot Malaysian Alpine skier Jeffrey Webb. Having to wear two layers with loads to carry, she stresses how hard the experience would be for even the most experienced photographer. “By Day 5, our knuckles were all bleeding because it was so dry. Some of us, the first-timers, we use gloves, but it’s hard to really plan in such situations. Having our nails and feet turning purple — I think that was hard to deal with as well.”

Blood and pain aside, she has her camera on hand and a MacBook Pro in her grasp to capture some of the most iconic moments in history. Through her lenses, it is more than just a picture but a story beyond description. We sit down with her to talk about her recent experience covering the Beijing Winter Olympics, her most memorable moments (and life lessons) as a documentary and sports photographer, as well as how the latest MacBook Pro has helped her work exponentially.