Cover Story: Daiyan Trisha and Nazreem Musa on their magnetic chemistry while personifying duality in their craft

In our latest digital cover, Daiyan Trisha and Nazreem Musa talk about their friendship and how they embody the spirit of Panthère de Cartier.

A bright pink Hummer roars into the driveway outside the set, as a long-haired figure waves frantically from the inside. After all, the ‘Barbie mobile’ has all our attention right on it.

“Oh, is that Nazreem?” we wonder with eyes still on the bad-ass car.

That’s how fashion influencer Nazreem Musa makes an entrance — bold, unexpected, fashionable, and on time! He walks onto set, dressed in unequivocally chic (no surprise there!) in a white and black top-to-bottom ensemble that seems to intertwine with his model-esque figure to the tee.

Moments later, fellow cover personality Daiyan walks in with a matcha drink from Hejau in her hand, waving with the brightest smile. “Hi, everyone!,” greets the humble star, lighting the room — literally and figuratively everywhere she goes. There’s no such thing as penat, when Daiyan’s around.

The strong bond between the fashion chameleons is often described as an indescribable gift. (Daiyan and Nazreem wear pieces from the Panthère de Cartier collection.)

As they get dressed on set, the Capricorn in both cover stars clearly shine through. Drizzled in an all-black ensemble — oh-so regal and elegant — Nazreem and Daiyan share compliments like a secret language. While we are not watching, the two exchange giggles as they excitedly utter: “This is the first time we’re on a cover together.”

Who doesn’t stan best friends achieving milestones together?

Astute figures, both equally commanding in strong power suits, Nazreem and Daiyan are the perfect bodies to carry the elegant jewelleries from the Panthère de Cartier collection. As Daiyan slips on a seven-inch heel, her character comes to life as the style icon illustrates with ease her experience and prowess — rocking and shining light not just on herself, but in sync with the energy that Nazreem emanates. The chemistry between the duo goes without saying, as they masterfully strut for the camera.

Freedom, power, and defiance. These traits are the perfect description of the Panthère de Cartier: an icon of the Maison where the panther’s in the spotlight. Exuding mysticism, duality, versatility, sensuality, and femininity — exactly like our cover stars Daiyan and Nazreem, Panthère de Cartier (adorned with the finesse and legacy of Jeanne Toussaint) is an integral part of Cartier’s heritage and narrative.

All about the bass best friends

“It challenges you to be the best version of yourself. When you do that to yourself, people can see it and would want to do it too. The environment or ecosystem will be elevated when that happens — and that’s a good thing for everybody.” Daiyan on stepping out of the confines of normalcy (Daiyan sports accessories from the Panthère de Cartier collection.)

For the uninitiated, Daiyan and Nazreem first met in the audience of a television show in KL. They were introduced to each other by mutual friend and a popular figure himself, Raja Syahiran. “I told Raja Syahiran that Nazreem seems really cool and I want to be his friend. I told him that,” Daiyan reminisces about the start of their beautiful friendship.

However, the chemistry truly flourished when the enigmatic duo met up in New York for the first time at the beginning of 2020. “The memories that we created together in New York — going for ice cream and exploring the city together — really bloomed our friendship,” Nazreem opens. His face lit up as the beautiful memories come floating back into mind.

The fashion chameleons revel in their strong bond. Like a magnet, they can be seen close to each other more often than not during the entirety of the shoot. On set, they know each others’ angles — where Daiyan lacks, Nazreem comes in. At times, Nazreem lowers his stance just so that Daiyan would be able to get into perfect position. This composition would not have worked without mutual understanding and a sense of respect that both share especially when it comes to being professionals on set.

Having the right friends around at all times is also an indescribable gift. We all need friends who truly matter in our lives and will be there for us (and vice versa) through thick and thin. For Nazreem: “Friendship means loyalty, being supportive of each other, no jealousy, and taking turns to shine.” The fashion aficionado also quips that friendship’s all about knowing boundaries as well.

It’s a sentiment that singer and actress Daiyan Trisha shares. The star of 2022 series Tetuan Ang & Rahimin realised right from genesis that she has found her “chosen family” in Nazreem. “It’s really easy! In friendship, he’s my jodoh!” she explains with eyes shimmering with adoration. It goes without saying that their admiration for each other has a positive effect on everyone on set — keeping spirits high despite grey skies.

“I’m able to portray different genders in what I do. Duality is the ability to show genderless fashion and genderless expression — and that’s how I personify duality in my craft.” Nazreem on what it means to embody duality (Nazreem is accessorised with white gold pieces from Panthère de Cartier.)

For Daiyan and Nazreem, their connection was immediate — like a spark that never fades. They’ve been inseparable since the fateful trip together. In fact, as Daiyan explains, they only have to look at each other to know what one’s thinking. No. Words. Needed.

First impressions are crucial and both Daiyan and Nazreem agree. Fortunately, both personalities clicked from the get-go. “His energy and vibe were so genuine,” shares the singer. In fact, her positivity is one of many reasons why Nazreem knew he was right about Daiyan the whole time.

“She was so colourful and was just a sunshine. Still is! We started laughing so much in the first 30 minutes we were together,” Nazreem expounds.

It’s all about supporting each other through thick and thin. In spite of their busy schedules and respective success, the pair (who enjoys watching true crime documentaries and shopping together) understands the importance of finding time to talk to each other constantly; inspiring each other to always be humble and stay grounded no matter what.

A friendship like theirs is truly exceptional — and it’s precisely because of that beautiful connection and love for each other that Daiyan and Nazreem are the perfect doublet to grace the Cartier cover as one exceptional unit.

Duality is the name of the game

Balancing elegance and sensuality, the stars complement each other through and through. (Both Daiyan and Nazreem dazzle in the Panthère de Cartier collection.)

It’s not often we stumble upon a set with such high security but that only adds to the intensity and exclusiveness of it all. Intertwining perfectly with the immersive Cartier pieces, Daiyan and Nazreem illustrate why and how they embody the ideals and philosophies of the Panthère.

The Panthère is the complete personification of sensuality, duality, femininity, mystic, and versatility. Since the panther’s introduction in 1914, the emblematic feline has been an iconic staple for Cartier — inspiring everything from watches to jewellery.

For Nazreem, known for being avant-garde and fluid, embodying the traits of the Panthère is nothing but natural to him. It’s not his first time donning the Panthère pieces and from the sparkling looks of it, we sense a match made in glamour paradise.

“I don’t associate fashion, jewellery, or anything with gender. If it looks good on me and if I think I can work it, I try. It seems like people tend to love it,” he expounds. For him, duality means taking liberties in the way you dress and how you present yourself.

Nazreem tells us that it’s something he learned from a very young age. He was instilled with the idea really early on that it’s important to look good (or presentable) at all times wherever you go. Hence, the ability to switch between codes; a nod to being versatile.

“I’m able to portray different genders in what I do. Duality is the ability to show genderless fashion and genderless expression — and that’s how I personify duality in my craft,” the fashion influencer says. We can’t agree more! Time after time, Nazreem’s style has shown that he’s synonymous with impeccable fluidity.

On the other hand, Selangor-born Daiyan knows that being like the Panthère means being a chameleon and being versatile in what she does. “I’m a singer, an actress, I write, and do fashion. By enjoying all these things that I do, I feel like I embody the characteristics of La Panthère. I cannot imagine choosing just one thing so I have to do everything,” Daiyan mentions in her most soft-spoken voice.

Describing herself as “sometimes a derp”, she credits her strength of blending into whatever environment she’s in as a medium to portray duality in her craft. Whether she’s writing songs or playing a character in a television series that’s different from who she is, it’s all about adapting and giving her 100 percent.

Embodying the ideals of the Panthère also means stepping out of the confines of normalcy — an essential component to Daiyan and Nazreem. Both cover stars agree that it is important to be bold in the things you do, be it in fashion or in acting.

Daiyan captures this perfectly when she gleefully explains: “It challenges you to be the best version of yourself. When you do that to yourself, people can see it and would want to do it too. The environment or ecosystem will be elevated when that happens — and that’s a good thing for everybody”. Her modest attribute radiates so effortlessly.

Manifesting and epitomising the versatility of the panther with total clarity, how Daiyan and Nazreem inspire each other on the daily has inspired us (and everyone around) to keep tuning in to the show. After all, duality is the name of the game.

