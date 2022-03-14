Cover Story: The Kuan siblings on sharing the unbreakable bond

In our latest digital cover encompassing the theme ‘BOND’, the three Kuan siblings — Jestinna, Christinna and Perry Kuan demonstrate how they walk the talk in Onitsuka Tiger’s Tricolor Series of shoes. They talk about their strong connection and what inspires them as entrepreneurs, musicians, and content creators, as well as how they continue to influence one another in their craft.

Walking onto the set with as much swagger as the Kuan siblings do, it comes to no surprise that anyone’s first description of them would be ‘cool’. The Kuans — Jestinna, Christinna and Perry — band together for the first time on a cover shoot, and they simply cannot suppress their excitement. It’s clear from the get-go how naturally strong their connection is, and the way they spur each other on during the shoot is truly endearing to watch.

The Kuan siblings don pieces from the latest Onitsuka Tiger Spring/Summer 2022 collection, featuring motifs of the animal that represents the year in the Chinese Zodiac, the tiger itself. Fierce and powerful, the pieces were carefully curated to fit each of the Kuan siblings according to their senses of style — whether it’s meant to be sporty as Jestinna likes it; or femininity-embracing as is Christinna’s flair; or loose-fitting and relaxed as how Perry prefers. The star of the shoot is none other than Onitsuka Tiger’s iconic Tricolor Series of shoes, timeless and versatile as they are.

Hailing from the ‘foodie paradise’ island of Penang, the Kuan siblings muse on their favourite eats, things to do together, and their favourite childhood memories of one another as they prepare for the cover shoot. Their most recent success is their music video titled ‘Year of the Tiger’, which they filmed with their parents specially for Chinese New Year. The music video became an overnight sensation, surpassing a million views and garnering attention from neighbouring countries.

“It first went viral in Singapore and we totally didn’t see that coming,” quips Jestinna Kuan, the eldest of the three. If you’ve seen the music video, you can definitely catch the little notches in their familial bond being uncovered, in the ways they complement each other throughout the video.

Jestinna gives out a confident and self-assured presence. The 26-year-old entrepreneur and content creator comes with a strong personality both on and off social media, but don’t be fooled by her ‘fierce’ Instagram photos — she’s nothing but humble and easygoing.

“Honestly, I’m pretty much the same on both social media and in real life. Many people assume I’m too ‘cool’ or unapproachable, but I’m actually super friendly!” Jestinna confides. “It’s probably because of the photos that I post on Instagram. Now that I’m more active on YouTube, I hope that’s how people can get to know me more, because I’m just being myself.”

Her younger sister, Christinna — better known as ‘Ms Kuan’ in the social stratosphere — shares the sentiment. The 24-year-old fashion and beauty influencer confesses that she has received numerous messages expressing surprise about her fun and friendly persona in her vlogs, especially from those who have only seen her on Instagram. Her true, bubbly personality shines through mostly on YouTube.

Both the Kuan sisters cite mummy dearest as the biggest source of inspiration for their sense of style. From a young age, it was their mother who had nurtured the sisters’ love for fashion and beauty, taking them on shopping sprees after school and always encouraging them to dress up.

“When we were young, my mum would send both of us to all kinds of classes — singing, dancing, even art classes,” Jestinna shares. “So, she’s the one who would train us in all these different fields.”

What eventually kicked off the sisters’ individual careers in fashion, beauty and influencing began as simple ‘outfit of the day’ (OOTD) shots taken and posted on their respective social media platforms. Being quite close in age, both Jestinna and Christinna got their head start in the fashion biz on Friendster before the big shift in the early 2010s, when Instagram took over the scene. As people who have witnessed this shift first-hand since they’d begun their careers back in high school, the Kuan sisters note on media oversaturation and its impact.

“Besides Friendster, there was also the popular ‘blog’ trend back then,” Christinna muses. “I think with how the platforms have evolved, it’s gotten so much more challenging. When we started back then, it was just images. Now everyone can comment and review on the things you do. Plus, there’s Instagram ‘Reels’, TikTok and even international apps like Xiaohongshu, which is really big in China.”

Perry Kuan — the third and youngest of the Kuan siblings — expresses his excitement to be along for the ride. At 21, Perry, better known as ‘DJ Perry K’ is currently juggling both entrepreneurship and his love for DJ-ing while his name on social media platforms grows. As a down-to-earth guy with a natural bent for comedy, Perry likes to build his content around his persona — of which he has multiple. You may have caught a few of his funny skits on Instagram Reels, where he portrays a female version of himself, ‘Perinna’ and a grandmother character, ‘Kuan Po Po’, and the inspiration behind the different personas is just as hilarious.

“For Perinna, it was a sudden idea that came to me. My sister, Jestinna, bought a wig for a video she was doing, and I felt like it would be such a waste to not use it again — so I decided to play around with it,” Perry explains. “The name ‘Perinna’ also came from my sisters’ names [Jestinna and Christinna], and so I felt that the third Kuan sister’s name can end with ‘-inna’ as well.”

As Perry explores the different aspects of comedy he can bring to his videos, it comes as no surprise that he has developed a love for acting. His next platform to tackle is TikTok, where he expresses his desire to pursue further comedy acting.

We sit down with the Kuan siblings to talk about their respective careers, future business collaborations, siblinghood and the importance of inspiring, challenging, and motivating each other to become better versions of themselves.