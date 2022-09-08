Daiyan Trisha on creative expression in Malaysia’s entertainment industry

Superstar Daiyan Trisha is a jill of all trades. Here’s the singer-songwriter’s take on creative expression in Malaysia’s entertainment industry.

Multi-hyphenated and immensely talented, Selangor-born Daiyan Trisha isn’t known for just one thing. She does everything from acting and singing to writing and fashion. During our recent digital cover shoot with Cartier featuring the Malaysian personality, we asked Daiyan’s opinions on the state of creative expression in the country’s entertainment industry.

For the ‘Penat’ songstress, there’s currently a divide in the industry. “I think that creative expression in the entertainment industry in general is quite limited at the moment. Being both in fashion and entertainment, the entertainment scene in Malaysia very separate — and that’s unfortunate,” she opens.

For Daiyan, this can be traced to the separation between the different scenes here in Malaysia, such as Malay (mass and urban), Chinese, and Indian. However, the stylish enigma acknowledges that, being both a singer and an actress, it’s not as easy as it seems to just give one answer. After all, the entertainment industry is massive and there’s so much to examine and talk about.

“In music, I feel like there’s a lot more creative expression for the artistes. They are able to be creative in their music videos, in their songs, and what they want to visualise,” expands Daiyan. Her sentiment translates to the film industry as well as she credits directors and creators for constantly pushing boundaries and trying new things in their work.

Speaking about music, Daiyan’s nominations for the 23rd Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM) have been recently announced — which is super exciting (the singer mentioned that she was really hoping to be nominated this year a day before the announcement). She has been nominated in two categories — Best Pop Song and Best Music Video (both for her song, ‘Penat’). Daiyan’s last AIM nomination was in 2016 for ‘Stargazing’ in the Best Local English Song category. Even cooler, all of Daiyan’s nominations have been work produced during the pandemic. The 23rd edition of AIM happening on 11 September 2022 will also be the award’s comeback event after a five-year hiatus.

Talking about creative expression in the Malaysian entertainment industry, Daiyan Trisha shares that she’s working on an upcoming series for Astro that’s launching in November this year. “It’s called ‘Projek: High Council’ and it’s about an all-boys boarding school but I’m the only girl,” she says with utter excitement. She praises the production quality, saying: “I feel like they are doing a lot and pushing really good content of substance for the industry. They are producing a lot of nicely done Netflix-level type of programmes with top notch cinematography”.

Daiyan continues to be a beacon of inspiration to many creatives out there as she adds: “We need to always show up for each other and support one another in this industry.” There’s definitely so much to look forward to, and we’re excited for what’s to come in the Malaysian entertainment industry. What are your thoughts?

(All images from @daiyantrisha)