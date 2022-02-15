Diego Dultzin Lacoste of OnTheList shares his journey following the platform’s launch in Malaysia

OnTheList, a pioneering concept of members-only flash sales, has launched in Malaysia to offer its customers exclusive discounts on luxury goods. We speak with founder Diego Dultzin Lacoste on the platform’s journey so far.

Founded in Hong Kong, OnTheList is an independent, members-only flash sales concept platform set to revolutionise the luxury retail landscape in Asia. The platform was first established by two French entrepreneurs, Delphine Lefay and Diego Dultzin Lacoste, back in 2016 to offer a unique concept of flash sales across the region.

The idea is to give customers access to the best deals and opportunities to a variety of products including designer brands, apparel, beauty and many more. OnTheList works directly with the particular retail brands and distributors — so you can rest assured of the products’ authenticity.

As OnTheList launches for the first time in Malaysia, Diego Dultzin Lacoste speaks to us about the platform and how far it has come, to get to where it is today.