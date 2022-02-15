Diego Dultzin Lacoste of OnTheList shares his journey following the platform’s launch in Malaysia

OnTheList, a pioneering concept of members-only flash sales, has launched in Malaysia to offer its customers exclusive discounts on luxury goods. We speak with founder Diego Dultzin Lacoste on the platform’s journey so far.
Founded in Hong Kong, OnTheList is an independent, members-only flash sales concept platform set to revolutionise the luxury retail landscape in Asia. The platform was first established by two French entrepreneurs, Delphine Lefay and Diego Dultzin Lacoste, back in 2016 to offer a unique concept of flash sales across the region.
The idea is to give customers access to the best deals and opportunities to a variety of products including designer brands, apparel, beauty and many more. OnTheList works directly with the particular retail brands and distributors — so you can rest assured of the products’ authenticity.
As OnTheList launches for the first time in Malaysia, Diego Dultzin Lacoste speaks to us about the platform and how far it has come, to get to where it is today.
Before we started OnTheList, we were working for various brands in the retail industry and had to encounter difficult choices to destroy thousands of perfectly new items from previous collections as we needed to maintain the exclusivity of the brand image. In ensuring that the stock would not go to waste, we launched OnTheList to provide a platform for brands to dispose of excess inventory and reduce landfill, while still being able to find a new purpose for these past season products in a sustainable manner.
We wanted a platform that can encourage a circular economy by creating value for the savvy shopper. The consumer has, at their fingertips, access to the best deals across a large assortment of authentic products as we only work with brand principals or their official distributors and also play a part in minimising waste. In turn, they can also enjoy the benefits of buying qualitative items at very attractive prices.
OnTheList has a weekly flash sales calendar which creates regular newness and excitement for members to look forward to. Members have access to a comprehensive list of international brands across multi categories which include designer brands, apparel, accessories, beauty, skincare, wine & champagne, watches and jewellery, stationary, homeware and many more. These include mid-range to premium and luxury brands all in one site! And because of the invitation-only model, it allows us to work with luxury brands that you may not find elsewhere, particularly with the attractive deals that we can offer.
Savvy Malaysian shoppers can definitely look forward to an exciting array of brand line-up and categories and unbeatable level of discounts and authentic products. We will also be launching more categories to market and consumers can also be assured of the authenticity of all items.
We are exploring the right timing for the physical pop-ups due to the current dynamics of covid restrictions. We certainly have seen encouraging response from our other markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai where we have permanent showrooms as the excitement to touch and feel physical products too cannot be denied. Eventually we will look to a hybrid of physical pop-ups as well as continuing to elevate the online website to provide a seamless omnichannel shopping experience.
Sustainable fashion is definitely becoming a hot topic in the consumer level, not only among the retailers, but consumers are also more and more aware of what they are buying and would tend to support sustainable and environmentally friendly business. Also, after experiencing the pandemic years, we all know consumers have become accustomed to shop online across a broad range of product categories.
Thailand will be our next target, and we also have plans to expand to more cities in China. Additionally, we have just launched the online store in new markets in Australia, Korea and here in Malaysia in 2021. We are also waiting for the right moment to launch a permanent showroom in these new markets too.
With the context of COVID-19, as fewer people head out to the stores to shop, we have placed a strong focus on online opportunities and are in the midst of enhancing our e-commerce website to enhance the online shopping experience. We also put a lot of emphasis on growing our member base and this is certainly a key element in being able to provide an alternative qualified database and communities for brands to reach out to.
We have worked with many – such as LVMH and Kering group, Longchamp, Le Creuset, Jimmy Choo, Foreo and many many more.
OnTheList has worked with over 700 of the world’s leading premium and luxury brands and official distributors and has sold over 2 million items internationally – in turn reducing landfill, and minimising carbon footprint.
We also have a strong Corporate Social Responsibility focus at OnTheList and have set up a task force, OnTheLove, and the key mission is to push forth social responsibility efforts, such as volunteer work, supporting community services, and organising charity sales.
To celebrate the OnTheList launch in Malaysia, shoppers are invited to sign up for FREE in order to get insider access to claim exclusive deals on the website.