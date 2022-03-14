Exposed: 10 things you didn’t know about Christinna Kuan

Our digital cover star, the fun and bubbly Christinna Kuan, dishes out some interesting info about herself! From her favourite ice cream flavour to her biggest beauty inspos, read on to find out some lesser-known facts about the fashion-forward content creator.

What had first started as a random photo shoot session back in high school became a stepping stone to Christinna Kuan’s career in fashion, beauty and social media influence. At just 24 years old, Christinna — better known as the mononymous ‘Ms Kuan’ — has now garnered over 480,000 followers on Instagram, as well as more than 50,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Juggling picture-perfect poses on one platform with her more pragmatic vlogs on the other where she keeps it real, Christinna certainly hadn’t expected to be turning it into her full-time job — but she’s grateful for it and wouldn’t change it for anything.

“A lot of content creators tend to take breaks from social media. But so far, I feel that I don’t need to take a break because I think what I’m doing is really, genuinely from my heart,” Christinna expresses. “And so, I don’t think I’m ‘lost’ or that I’m not giving the audience something that’s true about my life. At the end of the day, we just have to know what we’re doing. Otherwise, we’ll find that we won’t even be able to walk on the right path.”

When it comes to the things that truly matter, Christinna shares that knowing where her true passion lies is useful in helping her decide her next step in life. From her endless love for ice cream to why she can’t live without her blanket, Christinna Kuan lets us in on some interesting little facts you may not yet know about her.

#1. She’s a big believer of ‘beauty over comfort’.

When it comes to her sense of style, Christinna will wear whatever she likes or thinks she looks good in — regardless of its practicalities. Winter coats in Malaysian weather? Sure, why not! Although it baffles her brother, Perry, to constantly see her all dressed up as though the weather outside is frightful, if Christinna thinks it looks nice, then it’ll make her feel great, too. We definitely commend her for staying true to her fashion sense, and going against the norm!

“I’ll even wear heels all day long if I really like them,” Christinna confides, with a laugh. “For me, beauty comes first! I’ll wear whatever looks good. Comfort comes second.”

#2. She has been fashion-obsessed since her schooldays.

“During high school, I was always multitasking, so to speak,” Christinna says, before rephrasing herself. “Actually, when I was in college, I always used to not focus in class, and instead do my own thing — looking up about fashion and beauty online. I’m not sure why I could be so hardworking when it came to these things, but not my studies! So, that’s when I realised this was my passion, and what I wanted to do.”

#3. Her style inpos are, like her, beauty gurus slash content creators.

Christinna draws inspiration from the likes of Chriselle Lim, Chiara Ferragni and Molly Chiang, in terms of both style and content creation. While she is naturally attracted to many of the fashion styles she finds on all social media platforms, especially Instagram and TikTok, Christinna cites these three icons as her style crushes.

#4. She’s a fan of kombucha.

Coffee may not be on Christinna’s list of favourite drinks, but the admittedly healthier substitute, kombucha, definitely takes the top spot! She confesses that she can drink kombucha at any time, any day, during any occasion.

#5. She’s really, really, really organised.

Christinna is a self-proclaimed ‘OCD’-type, and has to have certain things absolutely organised her way. Despite not having a day-to-day routine, this habit comes naturally to her — it definitely troubles her when things don’t work out the way she has planned them to. When asked if she is the most ‘OCD’-type person in her family, Christinna admits that nobody can be more of an ‘OCD’-type person than the Kuan patriarch. “Actually, I think I got this behaviour from my dad,” Christinna adds.

#6. She finds inner peace through solo drives.

Back when she lived in Penang, Christinna really enjoyed taking a drive alone just to clear her head. It’s how she would be able to overcome any creative blocks that she might have faced. “Whenever I drove alone, I would get a lot of ideas — it’s probably from my own inner peace,” she confesses. “Because that’s the time when I’m alone; I’m able to be deep in my thoughts.”

#7. She completed university with two diplomas.

Christinna lives by her own philosophy of ‘knowing what we’re doing, and walking along the right path’. Ever since discovering her love for fashion, she catapulted herself into the world by pursuing both Fashion Design and Creative Multimedia Design in KDU Penang University. As a full-time fashion influencer, she affirms that the multimedia course has definitely helped her a lot in her career, especially when it comes to communicating with her designer. She knows how to actually amend the designs so that they get done much faster, even with all the AI and Photoshop.

On top of that, Christinna expresses her desire to start her own clothing line one day — fingers crossed!

#8. If she were to describe herself in 3 words…

Christinna would pick ‘cool’, ‘fun’, and ‘fierce’. And we heartily agree. Her bubbly personality for sure stands out when she talks about the things she’s passionate about, like fashion. And as Christinna urges, don’t be fooled by her serious and ‘fierce’ photos on Instagram — she’s really a friendly soul, and loves to have fun.

#9. She screams for ice cream!

A fun fact about Christinna is that she loves ice cream — probably more so than your average ice cream enjoyer. According to Christinna, she can have up to three ice creams in a day, and she can have that helping every single day. Her favourite ice cream flavour is classic chocolate.

#10. Milo is one of the things she definitely can’t live without.

Besides her phone and her hair band, Christinna absolutely can’t live without Milo — she must have at least a cup of it every day. She also won’t leave the house without a bracelet, as she confesses she just has to put some kind of accessory on as part of her outfit. She also includes her blanket as one of her essentials. “I will always choose blankets over pillows,” Christinna says. “I can live without a pillow, no problem, but I need to have a blanket!”

